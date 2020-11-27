RISING SUN — The first of what Havre de Grace artist Shawn Forton hopes will be several large murals in Rising Sun was painted Friday with the express purpose of inviting participation.
“I have five of these in Havre de Grace,” he said as he put the finishing touches on his latest creation in front of Rising Sun Town Hall on the East Main Street side. “Some are the size of the buildings.”
In fact, Forton already had been scoping out his next mural location. He has his sights set on a large wall on the opposite corner of Center Square. It’s a large blank wall on a building owned by John Belew.
This is not Forton’s first Rising Sun encounter. He met Mayor Travis Marion at an event and Marion has purchased several of his pieces to give as gifts. He also commissioned Forton to paint the Little Free Library, which just so happens to be right next to the mural.
While painting the mural is fun, Forton gets even more satisfaction out of watching how the public responds as it views his art.
“It’s fun to see people stop and take pictures of each other,” he said. Each mural is meant to draw in the viewer.
In the case of the Rising Sun mural, Rachael Budnick cut a stencil of “Rising Sun” in a smooth script. That stencil resulted in a pastel rainbow of colors reading the town name embedded in a field of fluffy dandelion seed heads. According to Forton, it won’t take long for people to figure it out.
“You stand in front of the mural and pretend you are blowing the dandelions,” he said simply.
True enough, not long after the paint and supplies was cleared away people could be seen checking it out and striking the pose.
“Now I just need to get the mayor to move these,” he said, referring to the bicycle racks directly in front of the mural.
You can see more of Forton’s art at ShawnFortonUnlimited Art.com
