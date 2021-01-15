PORT DEPOSIT — An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through a house near Port Deposit over the weekend, displacing an unspecified number of occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Occupants called 911 at 3:51 a.m. Saturday, after discovering the fire inside their home on Canal Road, according to fire officials, who further reported that the occupants were able to escape without injury and that no firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.
An emergency dispatch indicated that flames were shooting through the roof when first responders arrived on the scene.
Approximately 60 firefighters with several area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company of Port Deposit served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the two-story dwelling, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants, he reported.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the house; however, as of Monday morning, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials said.
