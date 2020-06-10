House fire near Elkton displaces couple

ELKTON — A couple is displaced after a fire damaged an Elkton-area home late Thursday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An occupant of the home, which is located in the unit block of Canal Estates Drive, south of Elkton, called 911 at 11:41 p.m. after discovering the blaze, fire officials reported.
Approximately 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for about 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman, identified Kevin and Sarah Sweetman as the owners of the two-story home, which sustained an estimated $10,000 in structural damage. Alkire said the house is considered to be uninhabitable. The blaze, however, did not destroy any property inside the home, he added.
“The residents are being assisted by family and friends,” Alkire told the Cecil Whig on Friday night.
MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started in the void space between the ceiling and the roof, Alkire said.
As of Friday night, however, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, he added.
