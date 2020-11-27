ANNAPOLIS — Maryland will expand its pandemic-related compliance efforts ahead of Thanksgiving by sending additional state troopers to every county and Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.
“We will be sending additional state police to every single county,” Hogan said.
Hogan said state troopers will work with liquor boards, local law enforcement agencies and others starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to ensure that businesses and residents follow directives meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including the mask-wearing mandate. He said the Maryland State Police is also ramping up the hotline that the public can dial to report violations and is now operating a new phone line to assist local compliance officers.
“As COVID fatigue has set in, some individuals and business have unfortunately started to become more lax at the very worst part of the pandemic,” Hogan said before highlighting the recent arrests in the assault of two ice cream shop workers by patrons who refused to wear masks.
Hogan outlined the state’s latest coronavirus moves during a press briefing on Monday, Nov. 23, in Annapolis.
“We are also launching a wide scale, all-hands-on-deck compliance, education and enforcement operation,” Hogan said of the efforts on Thanksgiving week.
Maryland State Police “High Visibility Compliance Units” will be assisting local authorities and police with “compliance checks”, according to the governor.
The governor and other government official have been pushing for more compliance with COVID orders and threatening jail time, fines and business closures for those who disobey.
The expanded efforts come as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the U.S. and officials plea for people to avoid travel and Thanksgiving gatherings.
Hogan also urged young people returning home from college to skip the social gatherings typical of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Maryland on Monday reported 183,797 cumulative coronavirus cases. That’s 1,658 more compared with Sunday.
The governor touted Baltimore County’s increased COVID enforcement efforts and again discouraged Thanksgiving travel and larger family get-togethers.
