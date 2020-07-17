HAVRE DE GRACE — Soroptimist International of Havre de Grace presented a total of $ 21,160 to 11 graduating seniors for outstanding academic achievements; 2 “Live Your Dream “ Recipients; 2 “Violet Richardson” Award Recipients; and 3 local community service organizations.
Academic Scholarships totaling $16,000 were awarded to eleven young women graduating from high school who will be attending college for the first time in the fall All demonstrate the attributes needed to truly become future leaders of tomorrow in their respective communities. They represent students from both Harford and Cecil county schools.
In addition, four recipients received awards totaling $4,000 for two special programs supported by HDG Soroptimist. “The Live Your Dream Award” offers empowerment to women through education. With this award, Soroptimist is able to encourage women to achieve education goals to “live their dream” of improving the lives of their families . “The Violet Richardson Award” is a program that recognizes young women in high school, ages 14-17, engaged in volunteer activities that assist in making their community and the world a better place.
HDG Soroptimist also presented $1,160 in contributions to local organizations and help centers that provide needed services to families and support for community activities.
The scholarship recipients by award categories are: Academic Scholarships – Francesca Arkorful, Edgewood HS; Jessica Delos Santos, Havre de Grace HS; Madison Kramer, North Harford HS; Madison Ross, North East HS; Tynia Scott, Havre de Grace HS; Hanna Smith, North Harford HS; Sydney Tolbert, North East HS; Art Scholarship: Kaylyn Stupalski, Bel Air HS; Kay Mike Memorial Scholarship: Autumn Twombly, Havre de Grace HS; Elva Boyle Memorial Scholarship: Aishat Binuyo, Joppatowne HS; and Carolyn and Pete Zinner Scholarship: Hayli Warren, North East HS;
The “Live Your Dream” award recipients are: Victoria Grimm, Millersville College and Cheyney Harper, Towson University. The recipients of the “Violet Richardson” award are Morgan Koehler, Elkton HS and Jenna Zavoyna, Havre de Grace HS. Morgan is active with the Cecil County Animal Services and Jenna is active with HDG HS “Best Buddies”. Each organization received a portion of the awards for use in their programs.
Community awards were made to Grace Place, St. John’s Episcopal Church; the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission, and the Cecil County Help Center for their food bank.
Soroptimist, which means “Best for Women,” is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and children in the local communities and throughout the world. The Havre de Grace Club, chartered in 1949, is still going strong to support local communities and service projects. An important part of our mission is providing educational opportunities to women and to assist them in their future endeavors. Applications for the 2021 Scholarship Awards will be available in January 2021, through high school guidance offices. Applications for “Live Your Dream” and “Violet Richardson” will also be available in September 2020 at our website: www.soroptimisthdg.org. Questions may be directed to SI of HdG, P.O. Box 848, Havre de Grace, MD 21078, or call 410-939-9342.
Funds to support the scholarship program and other community service projects are provided by the annual Havre de Grace Juried Art Show and other fund raising activities. Information on the 2020 virtual Art Show, raffle ticket sales, 2020 Art Show Poster “Quiet After the Storm”, and other contribution opportunities may be found at: www.hdgartshow.org, Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.