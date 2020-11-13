BEL AIR — After cautiously pursuing a one-day per week hybrid reopening strategy to get some students back into classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators announced Monday that Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) will return to virtual learning for all students on Friday, Nov. 13.
In a board meeting Monday evening, HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson acknowledged polarized feelings from students and parents that the district should reopen more quickly, or that the district should take it slow. He said the decision came in response to the county’s increasing rate of positive COVID-19 transmission.
“We want our students in school. There is no question around that. This has been a very hard decision,” Bulson said. “The goal in returning will be to return as quickly as the metrics allow.”
Like most districts across the state, HCPS started the school year fully remote.
The district eased into the first phase of reopening starting on Oct. 19, bringing students in preschool through fifth grade back one day a week. Other groups of students, including students with special needs and students attending learning support centers, are also back to some in-person classes.
The return to virtual learning is for all students, including those with special needs and those in the learning support centers. It also extends to sports programs and other extracurriculars — no in-person activities will occur in schools until the district allows reopening to proceed.
Responding to a series of questions from board member Rachel Gauthier, administrators clarified some specifics of their virtual learning plan.
Bulson said that some schools will work to provide access to online learning to families without reliable internet at home.
Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Jean Mantegna estimated that about 150 staff are out on extended family and medical leave, while the district has received 22 retirement notices effective Jan. 1, 2021. She acknowledged that many staff took leave because they felt unsafe returning to work amid the pandemic, and confirmed that the district is working on a plan to invite these staff back to teach fully remotely.
Deborah Judd, the Assistant Superintendent for Business Services, said that meal distributions would continue, although the site details may need to be re-adjusted to accommodate the full return to virtual learning.
Gauthier commended Judd and other administrators as she wrapped up her questioning, saying that they share a determination to do what is best for students.
When conditions allow for a safe reopening, Bulson said the district will start back up with its current hybrid schedule before considering expansion.
Bulson identified two key metrics that the district monitors — the county’s positivity rate and the rate of confirmed cases per 100,000 people. He said that these numbers would need to stay consistently low — below five percent positivity and below 15 cases per 100,000 — before the district can begin reopening.
“If we are there for a week, then we will start the block to bring our students back,” he said.
A number of board members acknowledged that the schools are not incubating outbreaks, but rather that transmission of the virus in the community undermines the ability of schools to reopen while keeping students and staff safe.
Board member David Bauer pointed to instances of community members flouting health guidelines, including demonstrators who have gathered at the HCPS administrative building to demand a faster reopening. Only a few of the protestors consistently wore masks.
“I would like to ask the community to please think about what impact your actions may have,” Bauer said. “We need to be staying home, social distancing, wearing masks and taking things as seriously as possible. That didn’t happen, and here we are closing down the schools again.”
Roy Phillips, another board member, described threats of violence received from community members. He thanked members of the Bel Air Police Department for escorting him into the administrative building for a board meeting last month amid protests, even as he questioned why protection was needed in the first place.
He shared dismay with other board members and administrators that schools would have to close, emphasizing that a full return to virtual learning is far from ideal.
“When the announcement was finally made at a meeting we had this afternoon, I just had this horrible sick feeling in my stomach,” Phillips said. “We all feel horrible that we have to take this approach, but the numbers are just staggering.”
