BEL AIR — This year, 37,362 students are enrolled in Harford County Public Schools (HCPS), down 1,589 from the projected enrollment of 38,951 and down 1,083 from last year’s enrollment of 38,445.
Administrators stated at a board meeting Monday that they expect enrollment to increase after the district resumes in-person learning.
Cornell Brown, the assistant superintendent of operations, explained that elementary schools have seen the lion’s share of the drop in enrollment, with a decrease of 947 students, including more than 220 at both the preschool and kindergarten level. He expects that it may be years before the district rebounds to its typical numbers.
“We believe that in-person instruction will take place in 2021, and that over time we will have an increase in students,” he said. “They are not all going to come back next year, but over the next five or six years.”
A number of board members expressed concerns about the drop and asked for more concrete attendance data. Board member Patrice Ricciardi worried whether there are students who are not logging in for instruction.
“That would mean we have a significant number of students that are not being educated right now,” she said. “It’s just concerning to me that they’re falling through the cracks.”
Executive Director of Student Services Buck Hennigan assured Ricciardi that the enrollment data accounts for students who have failed to log in at all for online learning.
In these instances, he explained, staff follow up directly with those students and families to understand their circumstances. If the student has completely disconnected with the district, they may be classified as withdrawn. However, if a student still wants to access virtual learning from HCPS but faces barriers to doing so, staff can work to meet that student’s needs.
“We don’t have any students who have not logged on at all,” Hennigan said. “We did have folks who weren’t logging on, and we rectified our data — those students were withdrawn and educated elsewhere.”
Promising a detailed look at the district’s attendance data in the next board meeting, HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson said the district’s drop is on par with the statewide public school enrollment decline of about 34,000.
Board member Sonja Karwacki asked whether the district anticipates a change in funding based on the enrollment drop, explaining that many of her constituents rely on schools for not just education but other resources they may not be able to afford to seek elsewhere.
“I represent quite a few communities in the Route 40 corridor, and many of the parents in this in these areas do not have the fiscal resources to place their children in private or parochial schools,” she said. “They do rely on the public school system for consistency and a safe environment in which their children can continue learning.”
Bulson explained that he and his administration expect the numbers to fluctuate as the district’s learning model shifts. He said it would be up to the state to support schools facing a statewide drop in student enrollment.
“They’re looking at the budget and what it will mean, in terms of accounting for the fact that all school districts are down, but that might not be a permanent state,” he said. “We’ve heard some people say as soon as we’re in person they’re coming back. Others may take longer to return.”
In discussing budget items, the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic is a factor administrators are trying to plan around.
Federal COVID-19 relief funding has supported leases on laptops and other devices to help students access remote learning, for example. When that federal funding dries up, the district will have to build that technology expense into the operating budget, according to Deborah Judd, the assistant superintendent for business services.
At the meeting, administrators also sought approval for $35,034,000 in local funding, going to early-stage construction projects at Homestead/Wakefield Elementary School and Joppatowne High School, as well as roof replacements, HVAC upgrades and other projects at Bel Air Middle School, Abingdon Elementary School and the Center for Educational Opportunity.
The district is seeking a total of $67,793,263 for capital improvement projects, but will look to state and federal funding for the additional $33 million. The board unanimously approved the local funding request.
