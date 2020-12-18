BEL AIR — Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) joined school districts across the country in a class action lawsuit against JUUL Labs, Inc., which manufactures e-cigarettes and other vaping products, at a Dec. 7 board meeting.
Patrick Spicer, the district’s general counsel, said that the lawsuit would seek funding for staff time and materials dedicated toward addressing and ameliorating JUUL use among students.
“JUUL use among teenagers and students has increased substantially over the last few years,” Spicer said. “JUUL use has impacted schools in terms of increased staff time being devoted to monitoring, counseling and sometimes disciplining students.”
The class action lawsuit is being litigated by Frantz Law Group on behalf of over 100 school districts across the country, including HCPS. The board of the neighboring Cecil County Public Schools voted two days later to join the same lawsuit, which is being pursued in the Northern Division of the United States District Court of California. JUUL Labs, Inc. is based out of San Francisco.
William Shinoff, a trial lawyer at Frantz Law Group, addressed the HCPS board to explain that the suit would not only seek to retroactively recover damages, but look ahead to support ongoing efforts to curb JUUL use in schools.
“Not only is it seeking compensation for any harm that the district has suffered up to this point, but also it is looking ahead to make sure that the bigger school system has enough funding to be able to deal with this issue in the future as well,” he said.
HCPS policy proclaims that the district seeks to provide a tobacco-free and inhalant-free school environment, stating that possession, sale, use and consumption of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vapes, is prohibited by anyone in Harford County Public School buildings ‘at all times.’
However, unlike cigarettes, the vapor released is nearly odorless, meaning the product can be used easily in bathrooms, hallways or even in the classroom. Each JUUL pod contains about 10 times the level of nicotine as cigarettes, and as such are highly addictive.
While the products were originally billed as a substitute for cigarettes, the lawsuit alleges that the company targeted younger consumers with popular flavored pods and dedicated marketing.
According to Shinoff, the lawsuit could potentially yield funding for HCPS to invest in measures deterring use of e-cigarettes on campus, including vapor detectors in bathrooms, increased staff for supervision and counseling support and educational programs to show students the short- and long-term adverse effects.
In addition to the prospective funding, Shinoff also characterized the lawsuit as an investment in student health.
“Getting information to students is very important, because right now, there is a very large gap between what children know about the product, what parents know about the product and what the truth is,” he said. “You’re taking one more step further to protect the children in your community, to make sure that this type of conduct steps.”
He said there would be minimal requirements on HCPS for deposition and document production, estimating that the district’s involvement would require a few hours of staff time.
As for cost, there is no direct cost to the district. Frantz Law Group typically charges a contingency of 40 percent of the monetary recovery, but has cut the fee to 20 percent if there’s a recovery in the first year and 25 percent if recovery comes any time after.
Buck Hennigan, executive director of student services, encouraged board members to approve joining the lawsuit.
“I fully support this, given the uptick we’ve seen over the last couple of years” Hennigan said. “We’ve implemented some great restorative practices to try to educate our students who are getting caught in our school vaping, but I think this is definitely a worthy cause and could bring us some much needed relief.”
Board member David Bauer moved to approve the recommendation that the district join the lawsuit, seconded by his colleague Joyce Herold. The motion passed unanimously.
