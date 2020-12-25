BEL AIR — Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) received $2.1 million in county COVID-19 relief funding, Superintendent Sean Bulson announced at a board meeting Monday. The grant builds on $5 million allocated to schools in October for expenses related to COVID-19.
County Executive Barry Glassman authorized the additional funding from Harford’s $44.6 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money, which expires at the end of the year. With the funding for HCPS, Glassman allocated the last of the county’s CARES Act funding.
Buslon said he was on a call with Glassman Monday.
“Mr. Glassman shared that they had a number of requests out there — in fact, the requests in the county far exceeded the amount of money he had remaining,” Bulson said. “He was working with all these different entities to use those funds.”
That said, Bulson explained some of the challenges the school continues to face as a result of the virus, and Glassman indicated that he could free up some additional funding.
In the board meeting Monday evening, Buslon said the money would help them cover previous spending. The district’s free meal distribution, which has been ongoing since March, has incurred a higher-than-expected cost.
“We know that some of the reimbursements we’ll be getting there will not cover the actual cost of everything we’ve given out,” Bulson said.
He explained that in addition to covering retroactive costs, the funding would help support the school’s other expenses, including new technology — at the meeting Monday, the board approved a $300,000 purchase for new interactive whiteboards.
Bulson explained that many of the whiteboards currently in use are more than a decade old, causing problems with software compatibility. While students and teachers learned remotely for most of the semester, the interactive whiteboards are a key teaching tool for hybrid reopening plans, in which teachers balance students in the classroom and at home.
Between $5 million in October and an additional $2.1 million this week, HCPS has taken in $7.1 million in CARES Act funding, about 16 percent of the $44.6 million total. The rest of the county’s CARES Act money went to personal protective equipment for first responders, technology and infrastructure updates to enable teleworking and social distancing for public employees and direct grants to over 1,700 small businesses.
“I am thankful to my staff and pleased that we were able to put all $44.6 million back into our community,” Glassman said in a statement Monday. “I have always been confident that local governments are among the best at getting help into the hands of the citizens we serve.”
Bulson expressed gratitude for Glassman continuing to work closely to ensure HCPS has resources to meet the needs of students.
“Thank you to the county executive and county government for ensuring that we’ve been part of this conversation,” Bulson said. “I know that has not been the story in every county. Some of my colleagues have been a little envious.”
