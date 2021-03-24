HAVRE DE GRACE — March is Women’s History Month, and one of the pivotal times in women’s history is the Suffragette Movement fighting for the right to vote.
On Saturday, the public is invited to participate in a march from the Havre de Grace Opera House on Union Avenue to Tydings Park.
“We are asking people to wear Suffragette white,” said Amy Rosenkrans with the Maryland Women’s Heritage Center. That’s the color women chose for their public events.
The march steps off at noon and will end at the park on South Washington Street, where a monument will be unveiled.
“Their project for 2020 was to identify and write biographies for as many suffragettes as possible,” Rosenkrans said.
The result was the discovery of women – many from well known families – who championed the drive to get voting rights.
“You learn a lot about Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, but you don’t learn about the grassroots women,” Rosenkrans said.
There was enough information found about the activities in Havre de Grace that the group decided their monument would be placed in Tydings Park. It’s one of 250 being placed nationwide to mark the National Votes for Women Trail.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation provides the monument in the park, which will remember the contributions of Elizabeth Hamilton Chew Forbes who organized a Prairie Schooner Women’s Suffrage Campaign Stop in Havre de Grace in 1915.
Ida Mae Waters, and Rebecca Lyons in Harford County and in Cecil County Mary Hollingsworth Jamar, Jennie Taylor Gillespie, Le Berta Pusey Everist and sisters Emily and Elizabeth Rowland were very active in the movement through the Just Government League.
“We have talked with descendants and we are finding pictures,” Rosenkrans said. “Elizabeth Forbes is the only one I could find who was arrested and put in jail.”
It earned her the nickname “Jailbird.”
She notes that there were men that also supported the women in their efforts; names Cecil County residents may recognize; Hollingsworth, Reeder, Bratton, Washburn, Mitchell and Abernathy. Harford County history records that Col. Herman Stump supported the movement, among others.
The unveiling is the culmination of a weeks-long celebration that included lectures and performances each evening.
For more information on the celebration and to register for the walk go to https://hdgoperahouse.org/
