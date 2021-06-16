HAVRE DE GRACE — On June 26, the City of Havre de Grace and the Ernest Burke Memorial Sculpture Committee will unveil a statue honoring Ernest Burke, a Havre de Grace native who played in the major leagues and served in World War II. Although Burke passed away due to cancer in 2004, the unveiling ceremony will take place on what would have been Burke’s 97th birthday.
The statue is the culmination of 10 years of fundraising efforts by the Memorial Sculpture committee to honor Burke’s legacy both in his hometown and to African American athletes.
Born in Havre de Grace on June 26, 1924, Burke’s parents died when he was a small child, leading to Burke and his siblings becoming split up. Burke lived in Canada for a number of years but, at the start of the second World War, Burke returned to his native Maryland and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.
After undergoing basic training, Burke was deployed to the Pacific Theater as one of the first black Marines. During his service, Burke received a combat medal for his performance as a sharpshooter and received praise for his exceptional character from his commanding officer.
While in the Pacific, Burke began playing serious baseball as a member of the Marine Baseball team while stationed in Hawaii. A “natural” all-around athlete whose team won the Pacific Championship, he played against Johnny Wrigley, who suggested Ernest should consider the Negro Leagues after the service. After his discharge, Burke contacted the Baltimore Elite Giants, a storied Black team that played at Bugle Field in East Baltimore.
Joining the Giants, Burke played as a walk-on pitcher for the next two seasons, playing alongside future MLB Rookies of the Year Junior Gilliam and Joe Black. After his time with the Giants ended, Burke continued to play baseball for several years, ending his career in 1951 in the Canadian Provincial League.
The statue of Burke was designed and sculpted by Austin Brantley, a black sculptor from Detroit, Michigan. The sculpture will stand roughly 6’6” and weigh 250lbs.
The statue depicts Burke in his baseball uniform, there was some confusion as to what number to depict, according to Adam Rybczynski, Legislative Liasion for the City of Havre de Grace.
Due to a lack of records kept regarding Negro League teams, the Memorial Statue Committee was unable to find what number Burke wore on the field — if, in fact, he had his own number at all. So the decision was made to put 26 on the statue’s uniform, honoring Burke’s birthday.
According to a press release from the City of Havre de Grace, Burke’s statue will be the first life-sized sculpture dedicated to an African American in Havre de Grace. According to the City and the Memorial Statue Committee, the statue is intended to honor Burke’s achievements and to spread the message about his importance and his legacy.
The statue will be unveiled in Millard Tydings Memorial Park, not far from the city’s Tydings Park War Memorial.
“[The park is] a place of great importance to the city,” said Rybczynski. “We felt like it was appropriate to locate it very close to the city’s war memorial. With all the foot-traffic in the park, it would be a great way to spread the message.”
At the unveiling, both the Mayor of Havre de Grace as well as Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will speak, as well as members of Burke’s family. Representatives of State Senators, delegates and the State Comptroller will be present, as will a contingent of Marines.
Also, since the unveiling will take place on Burke’s birthday, birthday cake will be served.
