HAVRE DE GRACE- The Havre de Grace Arts Collective, in its commitment to connect the people of the community through the arts, is launching the Havre de Grace Mosaic Project, an ongoing initiative to engage the public in the history and uniqueness of the city by adapting and presenting oral histories, stories, places, and milestones through drama, music, dance, poetry and multi-media.
The Mosaic Project volunteers are calling on people who grew up in Havre de Grace or whose families lived in the city, to tell a story, short or long, firsthand or a tall tale from the dinner table. If your story is selected, it will be adapted tothe stage and included in one or more of the Mosaic Project Performances.
The Mosaic Project is now actively seeking stories from the community, either by telephone (appointments can be set up by calling the Arts Collective office at 443-502-2005), online at www.hdgartscollective.org/havre-de-grace-mosaicproject, on Facebook, or by mail, The Mosaic Project, Havre de Grace Arts Collective, 121 N. Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
Mosaic Project brochures are available throughout downtown Havre de Grace, the Visitor’s Center, and the Cultural Center at the Opera House.
Online story presentations will begin in January on Facebook and on the website with in-person presentations as soon as public health restrictions are lifted.
Several stories collected to date were drawn from the Maryland Digital Library and were interviews conducted by Harford County Public Library for the Harford County Living Treasures.
Some of those peopleto be included in the project are Mac McIlhenney, Don Mergler, Nancy Hatem, Augusta and Charles Curry, Anna Long, the Palmer sisters, Eldon Leitheiser and Russel Stansbury, just to name a few.
Some of the organizations who have been partnering with the Mosaic Project include the City of Havre de Grace and Visitors Center, the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Concord Point Lighthouse, Havre de Grace Historical Preservation, Historical Society of Harford County, Susquehanna Museum at the Lockhouse, local antique stores and in particular, Bahoukas Antique Mall and Mary L. Martin Ltd Antique Postcards. Photographs are also being collected for an exhibit and special thanks go to Ezra Berger and Big House Signs.
The Mosaic Project is funded in part by the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway and the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501(c)(3) organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, Arts by the Bay Gallery and the Havre de Grace Public Art Committee.
For more information, visit www.HdGArtsCollective.org , call 443-502-2005 or email HdGMosaicProject@hdgartscollective.org.
