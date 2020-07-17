On Sunday, July 12 the Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps will host Food Truck Sundays on the back parking lot of their station located at 1601 Level Road in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Food truck Sundays will be held every Sunday through August 30th from 4 to 8 p.m.
A variety of different food trucks will be featured every Sunday, from BBQ, seafood, bistro to hot dogs and ice cream. The Ambulance Corps welcomes families and people of all ages to participate in the event.
Live music will take place on most Sundays and Ambulance Corps members will be on hand to demonstrate EMS equipment, how to perform CPR and stop the bleed.
The Ambulance Corps open pavilion will be available to enjoy food and there will be several hand sanitizing stations on site. Social distancing will be adhered to and if participants don’t feel comfortable eating in the pavilion, they are welcome to order food and take it home.
A list of the food trucks will be published each week on the Ambulance Corps Facebook page, Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps Food Truck Sundays. Visit the group’s website at www.hdgac.org.
The Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps, Inc. is an all-volunteer organization responsible for 911 emergency medical and trauma responses in the city of Havre de Grace and portions of Harford County.
In addition, the organization provides a significant amount of mutual aid assistance to other jurisdictions in Harford and Cecil counties.
The Corps is composed of 80+ volunteer members with a mix of advanced life support (ALS) trained patient care providers, IV technicians, and basic life support (BLS) trained patient care providers. Additionally, we have approximately 20 members who provide administrative support.
