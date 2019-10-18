Want to have an event posted in our weekly calendar? Email uppershore360@chespub.com to have an event placed in the Bargaineer. Free or low-cost events are given priority, as are Harford County events, though submissions from the surrounding area will also be considered. Please submit the event’s title, time, address and description. If approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows.
Friday, Oct. 18
"Harriet’s Happiest Halloween," 7 p.m., Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. For more than 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriet as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Enjoy an all-new adventure as Harriet stays after school to work on a project and discovers a new world of crazy characters lurking in the science lab, skulking in the spooky boiler room and more. Slip on your favorite costume and join her. $12-$16. Info: www.liveatharfordcc.com.
The Strange Case of Rogue Swan, 8 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. To celebrate Halloween, Rogue Swan's inner monsters have been let loose to wreak havoc upon the stage, and three unlikely heroes are tasked with getting everyone back to normal before the night is out. If you enjoy music and dancing mixed with mayhem and the spirit of Halloween, this is a show you won’t want to miss. $20/$18. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, 7 to 11 a.m., Mary Risteau Parking Lot, 2 South Bond St., Bel Air. Local, producer-only market held every Saturday through Dec. 21. Stock up on produce, plants, locally baked breads, muffins, craft beer and more. Info: www.facebook.com/BelAirFarmersMarket.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hutchins Park, Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace. This producer-only farmers market runs Saturdays from the first week in May through the week prior to Thanksgiving. Farmers, specialty food creators and select artists gather at this gorgeous location overlooking the water. The market is held rain or shine under the big tent. Info: www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com.
Fall Paint Day, 10 a.m. to noon, The Barn at The Wright Place, 2406 Bradenbaugh Road, White Hall. Each participant will complete a pre-drawn 14" x 18" acrylic painting of a folk art autumn tree on canvas with instruction provided throughout the event. Leader: Brenda Marsden. Included in this workshop you will also paint a small owl gourd to accompany the tree in your painting. Pre-registration is required. No refunds. $45. Info: www.benjaminslanding.com.
Howl-O-Ween Spookcatular Pet Costume Contest & Photo Portraits, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Art to Soul Galleria, 2101 Belair Road, Fallston. Get your hairy or scary furbaby captured forever in a freaky photo portrait. There will be a photographer on-site to capture your ghastly little ghouls and goblins and you'll automatically receive entry into the online costume contest. Come in costume yourself and be randomly selected to win a prize or special discount coupon. There will be giveaways, goodies and more.
Hops2Grapes Beer, Wine and Whiskey Festival, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air. Experience the best Maryland has to offer from its unlimited sampling of craft breweries, wineries and distilleries. Enjoy yoga in the morning before the gates open. Listen to live music by The Tim Williams Band. Info: hops2grapes.com.
Food Trucks in the Park, noon to 5 p.m., Festival Park, 60 N. Parke St., Aberdeen. Food Trucks in the Park is a free, family-friendly festival featuring a variety of food trucks, live entertainment, craft vendors, children's games and activities, and a beer garden featuring local vendors. This event is BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket).
Slavic Festival 2019, noon to 7 p.m., St. Mary's Assumption Eastern Rite Catholic Church, 2807 Mountain Road, Joppa. Promoting Slavic unity, representatives from all organizations will be recognized in the opening ceremony. There will be authentic Slavic food, live dancers, live music, raffle prizes, beer and wine, photo ops, moon bounce and more. General admission and parking are free. Info: www.slavicfestmd.com.
"Harriet’s Happiest Halloween," 1 and 4 p.m., Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. For more than 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriet as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Enjoy an all-new adventure as Harriet stays after school to work on a project and discovers a new world of crazy characters lurking in the science lab, skulking in the spooky boiler room and more. Slip on your favorite costume and join her. $12-$16. Info: www.liveatharfordcc.com.
Inclusive Trick or Treat, 4 to 7 p.m., Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive, Aberdeen. Halloween is a time for kids to let their imaginations run wild. Children who use a wheelchair can show off their costumes completed earlier that day at the Trick or Treat event open to all. Info: harfordcountymd.gov.
Halloween Hike and Campfire, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. Spend an evening hiking through the woods to discover the creatures of Halloween. Meet these real “scary” critters up close and listen to their tales spun by Halloween characters. After the hike, enjoy music and roasted marshmallows down by the campfire. Pre-register for half-hour time slots to begin the hike. Allow one hour for hike and campfire. This program is for any age able to handle a slightly spooky ¾-mile hike in the woods at night. $7/person. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
Havre de Haunts, 7 to 8:30 p.m., start at Concord Point Coffee, 217 N Washington St., Havre de Grace. The Phantom Footsteps of Lafayette tour takes you through the main parts of historic downtown Havre de Grace, visiting outside locations that include Lafayette Square, La Cle D’or B&B, Rodger’s House, The State Theatre and the American Legion. Tours are 1.5 hours, and about one mile in length. Additional walks scheduled through October. Info: havredehaunts.com.
19th Century Leipzig, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. Performance by the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, including Brahms' Academic Festival Overture Op. 80, Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, Mendelssohn's Wedding March from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Grieg's Symphonic Dance No. 3, and Schumann's Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in A Minor, with soloist Frances Borowsky. $10-$20. Info: www.ssorchestra.org.
The Strange Case of Rogue Swan, 8 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. To celebrate Halloween, Rogue Swan's inner monsters have been let loose to wreak havoc upon the stage, and three unlikely heroes are tasked with getting everyone back to normal before the night is out. If you enjoy music and dancing mixed with mayhem and the spirit of Halloween, this is a show you won’t want to miss. $20/$18. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Pumpkin Chunkin' Hike, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. Head out on the Discovery Trail to examine the jack-o-lanterns left from the Halloween Hike. Look closely to see what critters have taken up residence. Then let the biodegradable pumpkin chunkin' begin. This free program is for all ages, under 13 with an adult. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
Slavic Festival 2019, noon to 7 p.m., St. Mary's Assumption Eastern Rite Catholic Church, 2807 Mountain Road, Joppa. Promoting Slavic unity, representatives from all organizations will be recognized in the opening ceremony. There will be authentic Slavic food, live dancers, live music, raffle prizes, beer and wine, photo ops, moon bounce and more. General admission and parking are free. Info: www.slavicfestmd.com.
Meet a Critter, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. Check out a live critter up close while discovering what makes that animal special. This is a free drop-in program for all ages. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
"Harriet’s Happiest Halloween," 1 and 4 p.m., Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. For more than 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriet as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Enjoy an all-new adventure as Harriet stays after school to work on a project and discovers a new world of crazy characters lurking in the science lab, skulking in the spooky boiler room and more. Slip on your favorite costume and join her. $12-$16. Info: www.liveatharfordcc.com.
Ladew's 2nd Annual Garden Glow, 5 to 9 p.m., Ladew Gardens, Monkton. Enjoy illuminated sculptures by local artists, hundreds of glowing jack o'lanterns, live music, food & spirits, and educational exhibits of creepy crawly critters. Garden Glow sold out last year (and Saturday is already sold out for this year) so don't wait to purchase tickets. Info: ladewgardens.com.
Monday, Oct. 21
Harford Choral Society, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Harford Community College, Joppa Hall, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. All voices wanted for the Harford Choral Society. Interested singers can register through HCC or through the HCS website: harfordchoralsociety.org.
Upper Chesapeake Chorus, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Make friends and learn more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. Info: 410-638-0777.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
History of the Pimlico Race Course, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Hays Heighe House, Harford Community College, Bel Air. Baltimore’s own race course, home of the Preakness Stakes, is just shy of its 150th year. Follow the highs and lows of this historic venue and speculate about what its future may hold. The program will be presented by Karin DeFrancis. There is no admission fee, but seating is limited. Reservations are recommended: Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu to reserve a seat.
Sunset Canoe Trips, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m., Eden Mill Nature Center, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville. Reservations are being taken for Eden Mill Nature Center’s Sunset Canoe Trips, held 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ages 6 and up. All equipment provided. Pre-registration required by calling 410-836-3050 or emailing edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. $5/member;$8/nonmember. Info: www.edenmill.org.
A Course In Miracles, 7 to 8:30 p.m., UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air. An ongoing discussion group on "A Course in Miracles" is held at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Campus, in the Maryland room. This meeting is held every Tuesday. There is no charge and anyone is welcome to attend. Info: 410-676-9691.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Main Street Social, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Looney’s Pub, 312 S Main St., Bel Air. Main Street Social is a networking event designed to help people make lasting connections and build mutually beneficial relationships right in Bel Air. Info: downtownbelair.com.
Baker Artist Portfolios Info Session, 5:30 p.m., Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Each info session is 90 minutes to 2 hours in length, features an overview of the Baker program and technical instructions on how to use the site. The online portfolios are open to artists working in all disciplines who live and work in Baltimore City and its five surrounding counties. The free portfolios expose area artists' work to regional, national and international audiences. The awards provide significant monetary prizes. Learn more at www.bakerartist.org. On Oct. 23, past Baker Artist Awardee and Harford County artist Brent Crothers will join the session to share tips, pointers and strategies he used in creating his award-winning portfolio. Free, but tickets required. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Thursday, Oct. 24
"Beetlejuice," 7 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. A comedy for Halloween that has become a classic; Michael Keating stars in the title role as a “fixer” for ghosts who need help with their haunting. $6/$5. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
