Want to have an event posted in our weekly calendar? Email uppershore360@chespub.com to have an event placed in the Bargaineer. Free or low-cost events are given priority, as are Harford County events, though submissions from the surrounding area will also be considered. Please submit the event’s title, time, address and description. If approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows.
Friday, Aug. 23
Parent Orientation for Incoming Freshmen, 9 a.m. to noon, Harford Community College, Aberdeen Hall, Room 228, Bel Air. This orientation is geared for parents of new students at HCC. This is an opportunity to learn what to expect during the first semester and how best to provide support throughout. RSVP: tinyurl.com/ParentOrientationFall2019.
Fourth Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m., 121 S Main Street, Bel Air. Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Fourth Fridays feature local live music, a beer and wine garden, delicious food from Black Eyed Suzie’s, pit beef from The Tower, face painting, games and more. Info: downtownbelair.com.
"Aquaman" (Family Film Series), 7 to 9 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. A great kickoff to the Havre de Grace Waterfront Festival. This 2018 American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character Aquaman. Arthur Curry, the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land. Free for children under 13; $6 for all others. Recommended for children 11 and over. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, 7 to 11 a.m., Mary Risteau Parking Lot, 2 South Bond St., Bel Air. Local, producer-only market held every Saturday through Dec. 21. Stock up on produce, plants, locally baked breads, muffins, craft beer and more. Info: www.facebook.com/BelAirFarmersMarket.
LEGO Robotics - Single Day Design Challenge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., McFaul Activities Center, 25 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air. The Boys & Girls Club of Harford and Cecil Counties are bringing 16 teams of kids to Bel Air for a LEGO robotics competition. LEGO Robotics systems have given millions of young engineers a way to learn about programming, mechanical engineering, teamwork, strategy and more. Many of the teams have acquired enormous skills. In the morning, each team will have four hours to design a robot. In the afternoon, they will have two 10-minute rounds with a one-hour break in between to score the highest score and win cash awards for excellence in design and documentation. NOTE: This is an independent robotics event. Info: singledaydesign.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hutchins Park, Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace. This producer-only farmers market runs Saturdays from the first week in May through the week prior to Thanksgiving. Farmers, specialty food creators and select artists gather at this gorgeous location overlooking the water. The market is held rain or shine under the big tent. Info: www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com.
Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Kiddie Academy of Abingdon, 3495 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, Abingdon; and Kiddie Academy of North Bel Air, 510 Bynum Road, Forest Hill. Event attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a story reading and classroom visit from Curious George and Pinkalicious. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture the excitement. Free and open to everyone. Register online at www.kastorytime.com.
Clams - Can You Dig It?, 10 a.m. to noon, Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. Clams are environmental heroes and gastronomical treats. Dig into the mud of Otter Point Creek to harvest clams, use those clams in a demonstration of their superhero filtering capacity, and then dig into the finer points of steaming and consuming clams. This program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 with an adult. $10/person. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
The Waterfront Festival in Havre de Grace presents “The Little Mermaid,” 1 to 3 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Join in the fun at the Waterfront Festival with a screening of "The Little Mermaid" (1989), Disney’s original animated film based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. Special guest Ariel will be in the Opera House to meet and greet everyone following the film. $5. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Waterfront Festival, 3 to 8 p.m., Concord Point Park, Hutchins Park and Moore Family Homestead, Havre de Grace. An annual multi-day event that celebrates the past, present and future culture of the Havre de Grace waterfront and surrounding areas. Enjoy steamed crabs, seafood, live bands, food trucks, beer gardens, vendors, entertainers, artisans, games, contests, exhibits, crafts, kid zones, youth fishing derby, petting zoo and more. More info on the Facebook event page.
Darlington Lions Club/DUMC Annual Chicken BBQ Dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Darlington Vol. Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Road, Darlington. Meal includes half a chicken, green beans, potato salad, coleslaw, desserts and drinks. Adults $12; Children: $6. All carry-outs: $12.
Fireworks Makeup Date, 8 to 10 p.m., Concord Point Lighthouse, 700 Concord St., Havre de Grace. The fireworks display will coincide with The Waterfront Festival. Fireworks will be launched off of Concord Point Park around 8:30 p.m. and can be viewed along the waterfront. Info: www.explorehavredegrace.com.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Waterfront Festival, 10 to 5 p.m., Concord Point Park, Hutchins Park and Moore Family Homestead, Havre de Grace. An annual multi-day event that celebrates the past, present and future culture of the Havre de Grace waterfront and surrounding areas. Enjoy steamed crabs, seafood, live bands, food trucks, beer gardens, vendors, entertainers, artisans, games, contests, exhibits, crafts, kid zones, youth fishing derby, petting zoo and more. More info on the Facebook event page.
Multimedia Art Show Opening Reception, 1 to 4 p.m., Liriodendron Mansion Art Gallery, 502 West Gordon St., Bel Air. Show featuring the works of Craig Haupt, Terri Slack Hardwicke and Christopher Winslow. The works of additional pop-up artists will also be included. Info: www.Liriodendron.com.
Tails and Tots, 2 to 3 p.m., Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. Listen to stories, learn new songs and move like the animals. This is a free drop-in program for ages 0 to 6 with an adult. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
Monday, Aug. 26
Fall Credit Classes Begin, Harford Community College. Fall 15-week, Term 1, Term 1 TS, and 1st 5-week classes begin. Info: www.harford.edu.
Harford Choral Society, 7 to 9 p.m., Harford Community College, Joppa Hall, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. All voices wanted for the Harford Choral Society, Mondays beginning Aug. 26. Interested singers can register through HCC or through the HCS website: harfordchoralsociety.org.
Upper Chesapeake Chorus, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Make friends and learn more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. Info: 410-638-0777.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
A Course In Miracles, 7 p.m., UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air. This ongoing discussion group on "The Course In Miracles" is held in the Maryland Room. The meetings are held every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There is no charge and anyone is welcome to attend. Info: 410-676-9691.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Main Street Social, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Black Eyed Suzie’s, 119 South Main St., Bel Air. Main Street Social is a networking event designed to help people make lasting connections and build mutually beneficial relationships in Bel Air. Info: downtownbelair.com.
"The Insult" (In Case You Missed It), 6 to 8 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. After an emotional exchange between a Lebanese Christian and a Palestinian refugee escalates, the men end up in a court case that gets national attention. $6. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Sunset/Sunrise Canoe Trips, 5:45 to 8 p.m., Eden Mill Nature Center, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville. Reservations are now being taken for Eden Mill Nature Center’s Canoe Trips, Thursday evenings (5:45 to 8 p.m.) and Saturday mornings (9 to 11:30 a.m.) in August. All equipment provided. $5/member; $8/nonmember. Pre-registration is required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. Info: www.edenmill.org.
