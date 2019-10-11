Want to have an event posted in our weekly calendar? Email uppershore360@chespub.com to have an event placed in the Bargaineer. Free or low-cost events are given priority, as are Harford County events, though submissions from the surrounding area will also be considered. Please submit the event’s title, time, address and description. If approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows.
Friday, Oct. 11
Harford Plein Air Collectors' Preview Reception & Awards, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. Harford County scenes by 30 juried artists in the Maryland Center for the Arts’ Harford Plein Air Festival will be unveiled at the Collector's Preview Reception & Awards Ceremony. Judge Crystal Moll will select winners in several categories. Collectors’ Preview Tickets, at $50/individual or $75/couple, entitle individuals or couples to a $50 voucher toward purchase of an exhibited painting. Catering by Main Street Tower Restaurant. Info: www.mdcfa.org or 443-567-5216.
"The Big Parade" (Film), 7 to 9 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. King Vidor’s epic masterpiece from 1925 chronicles the adventures of a rich idler who goes off to war, where he experiences terror, bravery, conscience and romance. This is the final film of the WW1 series and will be shown on the 100th anniversary of the first Armistice Day. Starring John Gilbert and Renee Adoree. Silent, with intertitles and a score by Carl Davis. $6/$5. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Danse Macabre presents “Swansong,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Swan Lake is a classic tale of love, sorcery and betrayal. The Danse Macabre’s “Swansong” moves the story to the backstage world of a ballet company with a dark secret. Madame Strigoi, director of Ballet Strigoi, sold her soul in exchange for artistic and supernatural powers. Her dancers are prisoners in her theater, compelled to obey her every command. When her leading dancer and her pianist fall for each other, they hatch a plan to break Madame’s spell and escape. $15/$13. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
An Evening of Jazz, 8 to 10 p.m., Harford Community College, Joppa Hall, Recital Hall No. 1, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. An Evening of Jazz with Christian Perez Quintet. Argentine guitarist/composer Cristian Perez is joined by flute, bandoneon, upright bass and drums to create a hybrid ensemble that is equal parts jazz combo, chamber ensemble and world music troupe. Info: www.liveatharfordcc.com.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, 7 to 11 a.m., Mary Risteau Parking Lot, 2 South Bond St., Bel Air. Local, producer-only market held every Saturday through Dec. 21. Stock up on produce, plants, locally baked breads, muffins, craft beer and more. Info: www.facebook.com/BelAirFarmersMarket.
Quick Draw Competition, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Next to Harford County Sheriff's Office, 45 S. Main St., Bel Air. Quick Draw Competition for all ages, painting street views of the town of Bel Air during the Maryland Center for the Arts’ Harford Plein Air Festival. Registration from 8-9 a.m. (pre-registration on website encouraged); timed painting from 9-11 a.m.; artists display their work from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; judging and awards at 12:30 p.m. Registration is $25 adults; $10 students grades 4-12; free for children in third grade and below. Competition rules, registration, details at www.mdcfa.org or 443-567-5216.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hutchins Park, Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace. This producer-only farmers market runs Saturdays from the first week in May through the week prior to Thanksgiving. Farmers, specialty food creators and select artists gather at this gorgeous location overlooking the water. The market is held rain or shine under the big tent. Info: www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com.
Fall Pumpkin Canvas and Small Pumpkin Gourd Paintings, 10 a.m. to noon, The Barn at The Wright Place, 2406 Bradenbaugh Road, White Hall. Create a fall pumpkin painting on canvas to learn how to use tools such as acrylic paints, canvas, brushes, as well as painting and mixed media techniques. Each participant will complete a pre-drawn 14" x 18" painting on canvas with instruction provided throughout the event. Included in this workshop, you will also be painting a small pumpkin gourd. $45. Pre-registration is required. No refunds. Info: www.benjaminslanding.com.
Sandwich Stock 2019, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Vagabond Sandwich Company, 111 Thomas St., Bel Air. Sandwich Stock is a free annual event. It includes live local bands playing outdoors, moon bounce, beer tent, local vendors, raffles, costumed characters, face painting and more. The event is free, but 100% of any donations collected, 100% of the raffle sales and 20% of the day's sales for Vagabond Sandwich Company will be donated to Band Together. Band Together is an organization run by HCPS music teachers and community volunteers. They purchase, refurbish and distribute used music instruments to students in need. Info: www.vagabondsandwichcompany.com.
Havre de Grace Annual Oktoberfest, noon to 7 p.m., Frank J. Hutchins Park, 121 St. John St., Havre de Grace. Oktoberfest includes a wide variety of authentic beers, German food and a large selection of local food trucks serving your favorite dishes; live music and entertainment featuring The Enzian Volkstanzgruppe, Enzian Kapelle and accordion player Don Bitterlich; German merchandise and craft vendors; kid zone with games, crafts and a moon bounce. Free admission. Info: explorehavredegrace.com.
Children’s Tea: Pony Party!, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Hays Heighe House, Harford Community College, Bel Air. Children ages 5 to 14 are invited to bring their favorite horse or pony toy to this tea with equestrian-themed snacks and activities; they must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $12. Reservations are required. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu to reserve a set.
iNaturalist Trek, 1 to 2 p.m., Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. Tap into your inner naturalist and spend time searching Leight Park for interesting plants and animals. Using the iNaturalist app, help build up the center's biodiversity data and learn how you can utilize this program on other hiking adventures. This free program is for all ages, under 13 with an adult. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
Danse Macabre presents “Swansong,” 2 and 7:30 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Swan Lake is a classic tale of love, sorcery and betrayal. The Danse Macabre’s “Swansong” moves the story to the backstage world of a ballet company with a dark secret. Madame Strigoi, director of Ballet Strigoi, sold her soul in exchange for artistic and supernatural powers. Her dancers are prisoners in her theater, compelled to obey her every command. When her leading dancer and her pianist fall for each other, they hatch a plan to break Madame’s spell and escape. $15/$13. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Skeleton Leaf Project, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. Following a short hike to collect natural supplies, use chemistry to transform leaves into skeletons. Arrange the leaf skeletons to create beautiful artwork. This program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 with an adult. $4/project. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
Havre de Haunts, 7 to 8:30 p.m., start at Concord Point Coffee, 217 N Washington St., Havre de Grace. The Phantom Footsteps of Lafayette tour takes you through the main parts of historic downtown Havre de Grace, visiting outside locations that include Lafayette Square, La Cle D’or B&B, Rodger’s House, The State Theatre and the American Legion. Tours are 1.5 hours, and about one mile in length. Additional walks scheduled through October. Info: havredehaunts.com.
Hunting the Haunted, 7 to 9 p.m., Eden Mill Nature Center, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville. Join Adam Elliot, a professional storyteller and local historian, for an evening of true ghost stories and a guided ghost hunt. A session of chilling tales supported by photographs, documents and paranormal evidence from the mill will be followed by ghost hunts of the mill and cemetery (weather permitting). For ages 10 and up; 15 and under with a registered adult. $11 members; $16 nonmembers. Info: edenmill.org.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Autumn on the Creek Canoe, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. See the trees of Otter Point Creek set ablaze with the colors of fall. This program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 with an adult. $12/person. Info: www.otterpointcreek.org.
The Belle Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Office Street, Bel Air. The Belle Aire Market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. It is held monthly, May through October. Info: downtownbelair.com.
Guided Tour of Historic Tudor Hall, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air. Tour the grounds and first floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland's famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. $5 cash; for ages 13 and older. Info: 443-619-0008 or spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com.
Pumpkin Paint Out, 1 to 3 p.m., Harford Artists' Gallery, 37 North Main St., Bel Air. Bring a faux or real pumpkin or gourd. There will also be gourds and pumpkins on-site. HAA supplies paint and embellishments, and there will be cider and snacks for refreshments. Info: www.artinharford.org.
Born Under an Unlucky Star: Childhood of John Wilkes Booth, 2 to 2:45 p.m., Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air. A special talk on the childhood of John Wilkes Booth, presented by Dave Taylor. He is an avid Lincoln Assassination and Booth researcher, writer and speaker. He is also a tour guide for the John Wilkes Booth Escape Route Bus Tour organized by the Surratt Society. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5 cash; for those ages 13 and older. Info: 443-619-0008 or spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com.
Danse Macabre presents “Swansong,” 2 p.m., The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Swan Lake is a classic tale of love, sorcery and betrayal. The Danse Macabre’s “Swansong” moves the story to the backstage world of a ballet company with a dark secret. Madame Strigoi, director of Ballet Strigoi, sold her soul in exchange for artistic and supernatural powers. Her dancers are prisoners in her theater, compelled to obey her every command. When her leading dancer and her pianist fall for each other, they hatch a plan to break Madame’s spell and escape. $15/$13. Info: hdgoperahouse.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
Harford Choral Society, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Harford Community College, Joppa Hall, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. All voices wanted for the Harford Choral Society. Interested singers can register through HCC or through the HCS website: harfordchoralsociety.org.
Upper Chesapeake Chorus, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Make friends and learn more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. Info: 410-638-0777.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Sunset Canoe Trips, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m., Eden Mill Nature Center, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville. Reservations are being taken for Eden Mill Nature Center’s Sunset Canoe Trips, held 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ages 6 and up. All equipment provided. Pre-registration required by calling 410-836-3050 or emailing edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. $5/member;$8/nonmember. Info: www.edenmill.org.
Defining Modern Women, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Hays Heighe House, Harford Community College, Bel Air. Writer Glynnis MacNicol co-founded the professional women’s networking site theli.st and argues for greater media representation of women who seek fulfillment in sustaining friendships and careers rather than traditional domesticity. There is no admission fee, but seating is limited. Reservations are recommended: Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu to reserve a seat.
A Course In Miracles, 7 to 8:30 p.m., UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air. An ongoing discussion group on "A Course in Miracles" is held at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Campus, in the Maryland room. This meeting is held every Tuesday. There is no charge and anyone is welcome to attend. Info: 410-676-9691.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Health and Wellness Panel, 6 to 8 p.m., The GroundFloor, 2021D Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace. Small business owners will learn about options to keep their families and employees healthy. RSVP to Lisa at lmkrysiak@harfordcountymd.gov. Info: 410-638-3059.
HCPS College and Career Fair, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Harford Community College, APGFCU Arena, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. The event is free and open to the public, including parents and students from surrounding counties. This year’s fair features more than 130 colleges and universities, including trade and technical schools; military academies and United States Armed Forces; local businesses; HCPS school counselors; and seminars on such topics as financial aid. Info: www.hcps.org.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Child and Adult Paint Afternoon, 3 to 5 p.m., Eden Mill Nature Center, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville. Create a fall pumpkin painting on canvas to learn how to use tools such as acrylic paints, canvas and brushes, as well as painting techniques. Child and adult will each complete a 14” x 18” painting with instruction provided throughout the event. For ages 5-12 with an adult. $46 member pair or $51 nonmember pair. Must preregister. Info: edenmill.org.
Sip & Shop, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Bel Air. Sip & Shop was created to encourage people of all ages to shop, dine and explore historic downtown Bel Air. It’s an evening to enjoy extended shopping hours in the various specialty boutiques and dine in the restaurants and pubs. Info: downtownbelair.com.
"Harriet’s Happiest Halloween," 7 to 9 p.m., Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. For more than 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriet as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Enjoy an all-new adventure as Harriet stays after school to work on a project and discovers a new world of crazy characters lurking in the science lab, skulking in the spooky boiler room and more. Slip on your favorite costume and join her. $12-$16. Info: www.liveatharfordcc.com.
