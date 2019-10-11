Want to have an event posted in our weekly calendar? Email uppershore360@chespub.com to have an event placed in the Bargaineer. Free or low-cost events are given priority, as are Harford County events, though submissions from the surrounding area will also be considered. Please submit the event’s title, time, address and description. If approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows.
Friday, Oct. 18
"Harriet’s Happiest Halloween," 7 p.m., Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. For more than 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriet as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Enjoy an all-new adventure as Harriet stays after school to work on a project and discovers a new world of crazy characters lurking in the science lab, skulking in the spooky boiler room and more. Slip on your favorite costume and join her. $12-$16. Info: www.liveatharfordcc.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Bel Air Farmers’ Market, 7 to 11 a.m., Mary Risteau Parking Lot, 2 South Bond St., Bel Air. Local, producer-only market held every Saturday through Dec. 21. Stock up on produce, plants, locally baked breads, muffins, craft beer and more. Info: www.facebook.com/BelAirFarmersMarket.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Hutchins Park, Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace. This producer-only farmers market runs Saturdays from the first week in May through the week prior to Thanksgiving. Farmers, specialty food creators and select artists gather at this gorgeous location overlooking the water. The market is held rain or shine under the big tent. Info: www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Haunts, 7 to 8:30 p.m., start at Concord Point Coffee, 217 N Washington St., Havre de Grace. The Phantom Footsteps of Lafayette tour takes you through the main parts of historic downtown Havre de Grace, visiting outside locations that include Lafayette Square, La Cle D’or B&B, Rodger’s House, The State Theatre and the American Legion. Tours are 1.5 hours, and about one mile in length. Additional walks scheduled through October. Info: havredehaunts.com.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Monday, Oct. 21
Harford Choral Society, 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Harford Community College, Joppa Hall, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. All voices wanted for the Harford Choral Society. Interested singers can register through HCC or through the HCS website: harfordchoralsociety.org.
Upper Chesapeake Chorus, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Make friends and learn more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. Info: 410-638-0777.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sunset Canoe Trips, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m., Eden Mill Nature Center, 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville. Reservations are being taken for Eden Mill Nature Center’s Sunset Canoe Trips, held 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Ages 6 and up. All equipment provided. Pre-registration required by calling 410-836-3050 or emailing edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. $5/member;$8/nonmember. Info: www.edenmill.org.
A Course In Miracles, 7 to 8:30 p.m., UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, 500 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Bel Air. An ongoing discussion group on "A Course in Miracles" is held at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Campus, in the Maryland room. This meeting is held every Tuesday. There is no charge and anyone is welcome to attend. Info: 410-676-9691.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Thursday, Oct. 24
