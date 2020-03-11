A CHORUS LINE. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Phoenix Festival Theater. Directed by Becky Titelman. Presented by special arrangement with Tams-Witmark, LLC.
Winner of nine Tony Award, including Best Musical, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, A Chorus Line is one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history. This stunning musical follows a group of Broadway dancers, as they strive to get cast in a Broadway show by laying their talent and life experiences on the line during an audition.
Filled with compelling drama, exceptional dance and featuring a superb score by Marvin Hamisch with such classics as I Can Do That, What I Did for Love, At the Ballet, and One, A Chorus Line truly is a singular sensation!
Reserved Seating: Adult $20, Senior (Age 60+) $16, Youth (Age 17 & Younger) $16, HCC Faculty/Staff/Student $16
Please Note: Everyone who enters the theater, regardless of age, requires a ticket. Visit Ticket Office Info for more information.
Require Accessible Seating? Wheelchair spaces are available in Row H in Left Center, Center and Right Center. Please note that seats in Rows A — G require maneuvering stairs. Please contact the Ticket Office for further information.
Canvas Kisses Craft. 3/14/20 @ 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. Price: $5 Member, $8 Non-Member. Point of Contact: Susan. Phone: 410-420-9499. Where: Harford Artists’ Gallery , Armory Marketplace, 37 N. Main St., Suite 104 , Bel Air, MD
Event Website: https://www.artinharford.org/workshops/
Event Information: Plastic Canvas Kissers Workshop at the Harford Artist’s Gallery Armory Marketplace, 37 N. Main St., Suite 104 Bel Air, MD. Jessica Yurkewicz will be leading this fun filled intro workshop! We will be creating two adorable Plastic Canvas Kissers. All materials and supplies will be provided! Bring your kids along, or take what you learn from this workshop home with you. Join us and be inspired to make your own fun-filled homemade kissers just in time for your Springtime celebrations! Stop by the Gallery to register or mail in your self-printed application.
WILDLIFE EXPLORERS. 3/14/20 @ 10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. Price: $12/child for 6-week session. Point of Contact: Estuary Center. Phone: 410-612-1688. Where: Anita C. Leight Estuary Center , 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD
Event Website: http://www.otterpointcreek.org
Event Information: With a naturalist as your guide, discover the changes that take place in Leight Park throughout the spring. Observe the weather, the growing plants, and the animals that live here. This program was developed by the National Recreation and Park Association and is for ages 5 to 10.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective presents: Comedian Lucas Bohn. When: 3/14/20 @ 7:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m. Price: $20/$18. Point of Contact: Rebecca Jessop. Phone: 443-502-2005. Where: The Cultural Center at the Opera House , 121 N Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD.
Event Website: https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/comedian-lucas-bohn/
Event Information: Lucas Bohn was born in a small town in southern Virginia. Known as the little guy who generates big laughs, Lucas’s ability to write clean, side-‐spitting comedy has allowed him to share the stage with national headliners like Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, and Billy Gardel. More info on the website.
GOLDEN DRAGON ACROBATS. Amoss Center. 3 p.m.
Rooted in time-honored ancient traditions beginning twenty-five centuries ago, the Golden Dragon Acrobats features electrifying acrobats, contortionists and jugglers combining award-winning acrobatics and traditional dance with spectacular costumes and graceful artistry to produce art that transcends borders and culture. World renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.
Part of the BGE Family Series. Estimated Performance Time: 90 mins. (plus intermission). Reserved Seating: Premier $25, Orchestra $20, Terrace $15.
Please Note: Everyone who enters the theater, regardless of age, requires a ticket. Visit Ticket Office Info for more information. Require Accessible Seating? Wheelchair spaces are available in Center Row U, Row A in Left Center and Right Center. Please contact the Ticket Office for any questions.
To Catch a Leprechaun. When: 3/15/20 @ 3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. Price: $8/project. Point of Contact: Estuary Center. Phone: 410-612-1688. Where: Anita C. Leight Estuary Center , 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD
Event Website: http://www.otterpointcreek.org
Event Information: Have you ever tried to catch a leprechaun? In observance of St. Patrick’s Day, create a “lucky” garden to lure one in! All materials provided. This program is for ages 6 to adult, under 13 w/adult.
How To Read a Nautical Chart. When: 3/16/20 Price: $35.00. Point of Contact: Abe Spergel. Phone: (443) 504-3880. Where: Havre de Grace Maritime Museum , 100 Lafayette St., Havre de Grace, MD.
Event Website: http://www.hdgmaritimemuseum.org/calendar-of-events.html
Event Information: A public education course presented by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 054-22-07 and the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum. “How to Read a Nautical Chart” is a three-hour course that will help you unravel the mystery of charts. When navigating on land you use a map. It depicts the various thoroughfares, their directions and names. Major landmarks such as parks, lakes etc. are also shown. By identifying with each of these landmarks and following printed routes, you would be able to reach a desired destination. At sea there are no equivalent landmarks, and no routes. And, if you are far offshore, with no land mass on the horizon, everything looks the same.
For navigating at sea, we use a chart, and we navigate by reference to what we can see, and often by what we cannot. Nautical charts give us the “landmarks of the sea” – buoys, markers, shoreline features, water depth, bottom type, magnetic compass variation, and the latitude and longitude of these features. By knowing our latitude and longitude, we can locate our position anywhere on earth. Charts also warn us of dangerous areas, enabling us to determine safe passage – if we know how to read the chart and use the information we find there. This course will provide the navigator with the knowledge to interpret a chart’s contents to navigate safely to his or her destination and return to port. Practice chart is included and used with practical problems that are reviewed as part of the class. Course Cost: $35.00 (Free to Active Military and First Responders) To register, contact Abe Spergel. Email: safeboating2207@gmail.com or call: (443) 504-3880.
The Mill’s Chicks Night Out. 3/18/20 @ 5:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. Where: Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Hall , 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD Event Website: http://www.themillofbelair.com.
Event Information: Join us for a night of education, refreshment, and giveaways! Learn how easy it is to raise chickens in your backyard! Find the breeds that best fit you and let our trained staff help gather the right supplies. RSVP online at www.themillofbelair.com or by calling 410-838-6111.
GAME ON: LET’S PLAY THE FEUD! Chesapeake Theater. Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM (ET) to Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020 at 8:30 PM (ET)
Play along with the Feuding Financial Institutions and Join in the fun! Purchase your tickets today! Let’s Play the Feud!
Financial Institutions Edition
Fun for the whole family! Come and watch as prominent Harford County financial institutions match wits in a game of “Business Feud” to earn the coveted WINDS Trophy. All proceeds benefit the newly established grant fund.
Mix & Mingle: 5 — 6:00 PM. Talent Show begins at 6:30 PM. General Admission: Advance: $10 Student: $5 Children Ages 12 & Younger: FREE (ticket required). Door: $15
Ticket Price Includes: Light refreshments with beverages available for purchase. Note — This is a General Admission event. Please call the Box Office at: 443-412-2211 for accessibility needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.