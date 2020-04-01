Weekly Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus from Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

BEL AIR – County Executive Barry Glassman has issued the following weekly update on the COVID-19 coronavirus in Harford County:
“As of this morning we have a total of 19 positive cases of coronavirus reported among Harford County residents. Last week at this time we had five.
This acceleration is expected as public health officials have warned we are at the beginning of the crisis and the number of reports will surge. Among Harford’s new cases, two are hospitalized and the others are isolated at home. I am pleased to report that our first case, an 86-year-old woman, is home from the hospital.
Some of you have asked for more precise locations for positive cases in Harford County, but the Maryland Department of Health doesn’t release this information due to privacy laws. And with community transmission now widespread in Maryland, we must act as if everyone has the COVID19 coronavirus. Although the vast majority will recover without problems, those most at risk are over 60 and/or have underlying health conditions. Our goal as a community is to slow the spread and keep vulnerable people safe. This will also help our healthcare system handle the serious cases without being overwhelmed.
That is why it is so important to remain six feet apart, avoid groups of more than 10, wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and stay home if you can.
Guidelines for testing
This week the state broadened guidelines for who can be tested beyond those with previously identified risk factors. This is another reason we can expect spikes in the number of tests and reported cases. Remember that if you feel sick, testing still must be ordered by your physician.
How we can help
Medical and health-related questions continue to be answered by the Harford County Health Department at 410-838-1500.
Harford County government remains open for business and this week we gathered additional resources to help you through the challenges ahead.
For small businesses, employees, and those seeking unemployment insurance, we have posted useful links on our website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/718/Economic-Development.
Please support our local businesses whenever possible.
Seniors who need help should call our Office on Aging from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-638-3025. After hours, leave a message and someone will return your call.
We are assisting hospital personnel who need transportation to work with our Harford Transit demand-response service; and continuing this service for existing clients with critical needs.
To support recovery and mental wellness, we have posted resources at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2513/Mental-Health-Resources.
If you need help with food assistance, visit Healthy Harford’s website, https://www.healthyharford.org/.
Monetary donations for local citizens in need are being accepted through the United Way at https://www.uwcm.org/main/ and Community Foundation of Harford County, in the Harford County Cares Fund at https://cfharfordcounty.org/ .
Volunteers are welcome through Maryland Unites, which can connect you to nonprofits in Harford County: https://governor.maryland.gov/marylandunites/.
To receive emergency alerts from my administration, sign up online at https://harfordcounty.bbcportal.com/.
If you’re not sure where to turn, contact our Citizens Affairs Division at citizensaffairs@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3420, or use our customer service app at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1737/You-Click-We-Fix.
Lastly, all of our parks remain open, except for the playgrounds, pavilions, skate park and Cedar Lane Park, but you must remember to practice social distancing, even outdoors.
Moving forward I will continue to work closely with Gov. Larry Hogan and Dr. Russell Moy, our Harford County Health Officer and I will keep you informed. Above all stay calm, stay safe and we will get through this together.”
