Youth fishing derby A youth fishing derby will be held both days of the Waterfront Festival on the pier at Concord Point Park. Sponsored and run by the Susquehanna River Fishing Club LLC, with support from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, participation is free. The derby is for ages 15 and under. Trophies for first, second and third place will be awarded each day. Derby hours will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 25. Awards will be on the main stage in Concord Point Park at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of equipment will be available to borrow; participants are advised to bring their own if possible.
The Waterfront Festival in Havre de Grace will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
Enjoy steamed crabs, seafood, live bands, food trucks, beer gardens, vendors, entertainers, artisans, games, contests, exhibits, crafts, kid zones, land and water demonstrations, a youth fishing derby, petting zoo, live mermaids, boat cruises, hands-on learning opportunities and more.
Located primarily at Concord Point Park, Hutchins Park and the Moore Family Homestead, this event will also extend into the downtown area with a crab soup contest among the restaurants and special in-store promotions at the merchants.
Concord Point Park will host the food trucks, a beer garden, live bands and entertainers, vendors, artisans, canine retriever demonstrations on the water, Splash Golf, face painting, games, contests, a live mermaid, duck carving demonstrations, plein air artists, the youth fishing derby and more.
The Havre de Grace Decoy Museum and the Environmental Center at the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum will add to the entertainment and fun with their own activities and demonstrations. Both museums will also be open for tours.
Hutchins Park will serve steamed crabs and other seafood under the tent. There will also be a beer garden, fishing gear and service vendors, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources with their live fish aquarium.
Fireworks, which can be viewed anywhere along the waterfront, will begin at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Moore Family Homestead will be a kids’ zone with a bouncy house, kids’ games, craft demonstrations and a petting zoo sponsored by the Steppingstone Farm Museum.
There will be a free water taxi between Concord Point and Hutchins parks.
Businesses throughout the downtown area will offer specials, giveaways and demonstrations, so visitors are invited to take the free trolley and visit them as well. The trolley will also stop at the parks for those who choose not to venture onto the water taxi.
In addition, a new public art sculpture, “Big Fish, School of Fish,” will be unveiled in conjunction with the start of the festival at 3 p.m. Aug. 24, in Concord Point Park.
For additional information, including a complete schedule of events, visit the Waterfront Festival in Havre de Grace Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.