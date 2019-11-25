BEL AIR — The Harford County Department of Community Services has compiled its annual list of nonprofits seeking volunteers and donations to help local citizens in need. The “Volunteer Harford” page published on the county website offers activities for individuals, civic organizations and businesses interested in giving back to the community. The page also includes resources for those in need and will be updated throughout the holiday season.
“Harford County charities need volunteers and donations all year, but the nonprofits that provide assistance to children, families and individuals experiencing homelessness need extra help from November to January,” Amber Shrodes, director of Harford County Community Services, said. “Our list includes a wide variety of opportunities, so you are sure to find an organization that matches your interests. Volunteering is also a great way to meet people and spend time with friends, family and co-workers, while making a difference in our community.”
The Volunteer Harford listing includes a directory of organizations requesting donations. Harford County nonprofits and faith-based organizations are seeking a variety of items including warm coats, non-perishable food, toys and monetary donations. Citizens can also use the listing to find locations, dates and times when food and other types of assistance will be offered.
“In the spirit of the holiday season, we’re connecting volunteers with local nonprofits to help our neighbors in need,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Together we can ensure that no one in Harford County goes to bed hungry or without a warm place to sleep.”
The Volunteer Harford page is online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/735/Volunteer-Harford. Nonprofit organizations seeking volunteers or offering assistance may join the list by contacting the Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389 or madeem@harfordcountymd.gov.
