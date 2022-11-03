Starnight Gala

Elizabeth Wise, President and Chief Executive Officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is joined by Jay Young, Immediate Past Chair of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, and Orsia Young, Starnight Chair, at the 2022 Starnight Gala, which raised more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet.

 COURTESY OF JIM LOCKARD PHOTOGRAPHY

BEL AIR, Md. — (November 1, 2022) – The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raised a record of more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet, which provides free-of-charge supportive care services to all residents of Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where cancer treatment is received.

