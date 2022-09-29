BEL AIR, Md. (September 20, 2022) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) announces progress on two construction projects at its University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center campus in Bel Air, both designed to provide additional services for the community and an improved patient experience. Ground has been broken for the ambulatory surgery center, and a “topping out” and beam-signing ceremony has been completed for the new inpatient bed tower expansion, improvements which are part of UM UCH’s strategy to transform health care in the region.

