The Executive Director of United Way of Cecil County Melissa Tapp (center) nearly cries after Betty Dean (right) presents her with a check of over $1,000 during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
The Executive Director of United Way Melissa Tapp (left) and her husband Toby Tapp (right) pose in front of a backdrop holding signs during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
John Dixon (left) and Betty Dean (right) pose in front of the makeshift jail cells after Dixon delivered a check to Dean to support her as the top “Do-Gooder Inmate” during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
John Dixon (left) and the Executive Director of Cecil County’s United Way Melissa Tapp (right) pose for a picture after Dixon delivered a donation during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
Molly Boyd (left) and the Executive Director of Cecil County’s United Way Melissa Tapp (center) hug after Boyd presented Tapp with a check of over $1,000 on behalf of the Chesapeake City VFW during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
The Executive Director of Cecil County’s United Way Melissa Tapp (center) checks the donation website to see how much money has been donated on behalf of the “Do-Gooder Inmate’s” bail during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
The Commander of the Elkton VFW, Charlie McCoy (center) addresses attendees of the Jail and Bail event before presenting the Executive Director of United Way of Cecil County Melissa Tapp (center) with a check on behalf of the the Elkton VFW.
Executive Director of the Cecil County United Way Melissa Tapp (left) and Betty Dean (right) hold money in a makeshift jail cell during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Jordan Newell (left) and John Thompson from Deep Roots pose in a makeshift jail cell during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Executive Director of United Way of Cecil County Melissa Tapp (center) nearly cries after Betty Dean (right) presents her with a check of over $1,000 during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Executive Director of United Way Melissa Tapp (left) and her husband Toby Tapp (right) pose in front of a backdrop holding signs during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Attendees look at the 22 baskets up for raffle during the United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
John Dixon (left) and Betty Dean (right) pose in front of the makeshift jail cells after Dixon delivered a check to Dean to support her as the top “Do-Gooder Inmate” during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
John Dixon (left) and the Executive Director of Cecil County’s United Way Melissa Tapp (right) pose for a picture after Dixon delivered a donation during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
Molly Boyd (left) and the Executive Director of Cecil County’s United Way Melissa Tapp (center) hug after Boyd presented Tapp with a check of over $1,000 on behalf of the Chesapeake City VFW during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Executive Director of Cecil County’s United Way Melissa Tapp (center) checks the donation website to see how much money has been donated on behalf of the “Do-Gooder Inmate’s” bail during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
The Commander of the Elkton VFW, Charlie McCoy (center) addresses attendees of the Jail and Bail event before presenting the Executive Director of United Way of Cecil County Melissa Tapp (center) with a check on behalf of the the Elkton VFW.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
“Do-Gooder Inmates” play Rock, Paper, Scissors in the makeshift jail cells during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD
22 baskets are presented on a table for a basket raffle during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail and Bail event.
ELKTON — A common phone conversation at the Elkton VFW Saturday night started with “hey, I need bail money” as 17 “Do-Gooder Inmates” raced to meet their pledged bail during United Way of Cecil County’s first annual Jail & Bail fundraiser.
United Way of Cecil County, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering families for success, raised $12,467 dollars through the event as participants paid $100 to become a “Do-Gooder Inmate” with a pledged bail between $500 and $2,000 dollars.
Inmates featured notable figures from around the county, including Jordan Newell of Darkroot Technologies, Aaron Rouselle of Pop’s Culture, John Thompson from Deep Roots, Cecil County Toys for Tots Coordinator Betty Dean and many more.
The event offered food, drinks, a DJ, a 50/50 raffle and a basket raffle of 22 baskets – filling the banquet hall of the Elkton VFW Post 8175.
Melissa Tapp, Cecil County United Way’s executive director, said the money raised by the event will be used to fuel United Way’s mission of helping all Cecil County citizens live to their fullest potential. Tapp and her husband, Toby Tapp, also participated in the fundraiser as inmates.
“The money raised is going to be used for our community events to support our education, financial stability and the wellness and health for the community,” Tapp said. “Our biggest mission is to make sure that everyone in Cecil is able to live to their fullest potential.”
Of the seven inmates to meet their pledged bail, Betty Dean raised the most money, ending the event with a total of $2,490 against her pledged goal of $2,000.
“It’s all about giving back to the community,” Dean said.
United Way of Cecil County plans to make the Jail and Bail an annual fundraiser event as Tapp says the event drew support from numerous organizations, members of the community and even the Elkton Police Department.
“I am very thankful for all of the support we have gotten,” said Tapp. “As well as the turnout did, we would love to do this again.”
All of the leftover food and drinks were donated to Deep Roots, a local homeless family outreach organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.