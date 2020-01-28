BEL AIR — Harford County will begin accepting funding applications in February from local nonprofits promoting tourism and related activities in Fiscal Year 2021. The application deadline is Friday, March 20, 2020.
In its sixth year, Harford’s competitive funding program was established by County Executive Barry Glassman to reinvest revenue from the hotel/lodging fee in cultural, historical, museum, eco-tourism and sports-tourism activities. These attractions benefit local residents and draw visitors from outside the county, generating economic benefits through admissions, dining and potential overnight stays.
Last year, tourism-related funds were awarded to 25 nonprofits across Harford County totaling $1.5 million.
In 2018, the tourism industry had a $394 million economic impact in Harford.
Funding eligibility is limited to 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) organizations involved in tourism and related activities. This year’s funding awards are for operating programs only, for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2020, and ends on June 30, 2021.
All qualifying nonprofits interested in applying should attend one of the following workshops:
• Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m., Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development, 2021-D Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace
• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 9:30 a.m., Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development, 15 S. Main St., Bel Air
Each one-hour workshop will provide an overview of the program and a review of the application process; because of space limitations, only one representative from each nonprofit should attend. Registration is required at commdev@harfordcountymd.gov.
Beginning Friday, Feb. 14, application packets will be available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/1373/Tourism-Funding-Application. The application deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Harford County’s tourism-related funding program is administered by the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development and the Economic Development Advisory Board’s Tourism Activity Review Committee, which reviews applications and makes award recommendations to County Executive Glassman.
Questions may be directed to Susan Bowen at 410-638-3045 ext. 1835 or skbowen@harfordcountymd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.