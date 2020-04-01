The Maryland Department of Health offers media availability at 3 Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) sites conducting COVID-19 testing

Healthcare provider orders and appointments required for testing of patients
Baltimore, MD – A media availability is being offered tomorrow, April 1, at three Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) sites that will be accepting testing appointments in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Media members may not make direct contact with any visitors to the site. This is an opportunity for B-roll footage and to view the test collection facilities in operation from a pre-determined location.
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland National Guard, Maryland State Police, local health departments and private partners, will be offering drive-through COVID-19 testing to residents who are symptomatic and at high risk for complications from the disease.
State, local or hospital officials will be available for brief media interviews specific to the testing site process ONLY during the allotted time slots listed below.
By law, these testing sites have the same level of patient privacy as a hospital or any other health care provider. Distant footage of cars entering the facility and distant shots of the VEIP grounds will be allowed. Photos or videos that can be used to identify any of the visitors to the site is a violation of federal HIPPA law and will NOT be allowed.
Of the three sites that will become operational on Wednesday, MDH will operate the site in Glen Burnie, in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Health Department, and Waldorf, in conjunction with the Charles County Health Department. Both of these sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, in partnership with the Harford County Health Department, will operate the VEIP site in Bel Air, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The schedule of media availability at the three stations:
Glen Burnie VEIP:
721 E. Ordnance Road
Curtis Bay, Maryland 21226
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Bel Air VEIP:
1631 Robin Circle
Forest Hill, Maryland 21050
12 noon — 1 p.m.
Waldorf VEIP:
Saint Charles Business Park off Post Office Road
28 Henry Ford Circle
Waldorf, MD 20601, Maryland
12 noon -1 p.m.
These are the ONLY times for media availability at these locations because of staffing limitations.
For questions about the VEIP station media availability only, contact Ed McDonough at the state Joint Information Center at 410-446-3333 or ed.mcdonough@maryland.gov.
