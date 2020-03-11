FALLSTON – Last year the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) took in 2,737 pets – or about 7.5 new animals every day. While a paid staff of 21 takes care of the basics such as food, a clean shelter, medical and grooming needs, volunteers fill the gaps and provide unparalleled support to the pets and people of Harford County.
From walking/training dogs and cuddling cats, to staffing our tables at community events, to doing laundry and answering our busy phones – and everything in between – in 2019, a team of 202 volunteers gave 8,355 hours of service and were recognized at HSHC’s annual volunteer appreciation and awards ceremony on February 9 at the Greene Turtle in Bel Air.
According to Independent Sector, a national membership organization that brings together the charitable community, if you factor in wages, benefits, and other employee expenses, the value of a volunteer hour in 2019 was $25.43. Using that figure, volunteers saved the shelter around $212,000 in wages or about 17.7% of its annual budget.
“That just shows the incredible contributions volunteers make,” executive director Jen Swanson said. “We are so grateful to have such an incredibly dedicated and compassionate team of staff and volunteers. They work closely with the animals to help them have the best chance of finding that forever home which will give them the life they so deserve. Personally, I couldn’t be more thankful to be in such good company!”
Volunteers who gave between 100 and 249 hours are: Linda Bullis, Diane Frith, Joy Gain, Carole Maggio, Debbi McGinley, Vicki Murray, Kasia Oledzka, Denise Vivino, Lynn Ward and Dorothy Zimmerman.
Those who volunteered between 250 and 499 hours are: Lisa Brooks, Mike Gallagher, Joe McArdle, Helen Rogers, Sue Sullivan, Ron Weber and Linda Zilio.
The following volunteers donated 500+ hours: Lois Brooks, Pam Cobo, John Drexler and Vickie Pina.
Currently, HSHC is not accepting new volunteers until May. Anyone interested in volunteering should check back with harfordshelter.org to complete an application at that time.
