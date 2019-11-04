BEL AIR — “The Stealing of the Wyeth Paintings” will be the topic of award-winning author and newspaper reporter Bruce E. Mowday’s talk from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Ave., Bel Air. The event is supported by the Bel Air Friends of HCPL, and copies of “Stealing Wyeth” will be available for purchase and signing.
In his book, titled “Stealing Wyeth,” Mowday recounts the 1982 story of the 15 paintings stolen from the Wyeth Estate in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania. The search for the paintings took investigators throughout the United States on a chase that involved gamblers, drug dealers and murders. Mowday’s book tells how law enforcement brought the criminals to justice.
“The story of the heist of the Wyeth paintings is absolutely fascinating,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Bruce Mowday’s book recounts how a gang of thieves hired a professional cat burglar to steal one painting. The theft resulted in the theft of 15 paintings from the Wyeth Estate and led authorities to uncover more than 1,500 crimes the cat burglar had committed over his career. What happened and how it happened are sure to intrigue all who attend.”
Mowday has authored 20 books on history, sports, business and true crime. He has appeared on the Discovery ID channel, ReelZ network, C-SPAN, Pennsylvania Cable Network, Hollywood and Beyond, Whatcha Got, Journey into the Civil War, Chronicles of the American Civil War and other television shows.
A frequent presenter at various civic and historical groups, Mowday was named a “5-Star” speaker by the Congress of Civil War Round Tables.
For more than 73 years, Harford County Public Library has provided our communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. For more information, visit www.HCPL online.org.
