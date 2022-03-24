Registration is open for the fifth annual Susquehanna River Running Festival scheduled this year for Sept. 24.
The run, which returned in person in 2021 and will include a virtual option again this year, benefits the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund’s annual scholarships. They are awarded to student-athletes from each public and private high school in Harford County who honor the values of legendary coach and athletic director Al Cesky. The ACSF awards $54,000 annually and has exceeded the $1.2 million mark in total giving over the past 36 years.
This year’s race will include the 5K in Havre de Grace and the 10K and half-marathon in Havre de Grace and Perryville. The 10K crosses the 1.4-mile Hatem bridge over the Susquehanna River once and the half is an out and back that crosses the bridge twice.
“We’re so excited to be celebrating the fifth year of this festival,” said Greg Derwart, president of the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund. “This really is a great day of running and camaraderie among participants, all to benefit student-athletes in Harford County. Come on out and see what makes this run so great.”
Highlighting the fifth anniversary celebration will be the new Commander’s Cup Challenge. Open to any active and former military, the cup will be presented by top brass from Aberdeen Proving Ground to the top male and female finisher of the half marathon.
Taking to the course this year will be Athletes Serving Athletes, in which runners push athletes with limited mobility in special wheelchairs along the course so they can participate in running events.
Register early to get the best prices. Through April 17, the cost is $30 for the 5K, $65 for the 10K and $85 for the half. Prices go up April 18, again on May 31, on July 6 and Sept. 18. Register at www.srrf.org.
Join new and old running friends at the after-party in Tydings Park, where local musician Rob Fahey will play alongside Greg Schroeder.
The SRRF has quickly established itself as a premier running event in the Mid-Atlantic region, and in the first four years attracted runners from the local area, 20 different states and two countries. The festival has featured elite runners who are former winners of the Baltimore, Cleveland and Akron marathons.
For more information, to register for the run, to join the mailing list or watch a video about the run, visit www.srrf.org. You can also follow the Susquehanna River Running Festival on Facebook.
Volunteers are also needed on race day for a variety of reasons – manning water stations, assisting with registration, distributing medals at the finish line, among other tasks. Local groups who are interested in service projects or students who need community service hours and would like to join in the activities may contact Donna Lewis, donnaelewis54@gmail.com.
Anyone who is interested in being a sponsor, including a mile marker on the half-marathon, 10K or 5K, or would like to be a vendor at the expo, can contact Dominic Corson, 410-688-2531.
