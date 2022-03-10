HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) is conducting its quarterly business meeting on Thursday, March 17, 2022, 9 a.m., in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Commissioners will consider action on several agenda items, including:
· 17 water projects including one out-of-basin diversion;
· approval of one grant agreement, a land acquisition agreement and a lease agreement;
· two requests for waiver of regulatory requirements related to application deadlines.
Opportunities for public comment on project applications were previously provided and additional comments will not be accepted at the meeting. However, the Commissioners may accept general public comments at the conclusion of the meeting.
The public is invited to attend the Commission’s business meeting in-person or virtually. The meeting is being held at the Commission’s headquarters at 4423 N. Front Street Harrisburg, Pa. To participate in the meeting remotely, audio access to the Business Meeting is offered by dialing 1-877-668-4493 (toll free) and entering the meeting number 177 791 3605 followed by the # sign.
The Susquehanna River Basin Commission is a federal/interstate governmental agency responsible for protecting and wisely managing the water resources within the 27,500 square-mile Susquehanna River Basin without regard to political boundaries. The Susquehanna rises and flows through New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland into the Chesapeake Bay. For more information on the Commission, visit srbc.net or follow us on Twitter: @SRBCnews
