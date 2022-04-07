Debate flared again over a bill that would allow the student member of the Baltimore County Board of Education to vote on operating and capital budget matters, when it was introduced to the county’s Senate Delegation at its March 28 meeting.
“I don’t like the bill,” District 10 Sen. Delores Kelley said. “I think it is great that (the student school board members) have an educational opportunity, but I think they can easily be manipulated by other members, so that some of them will have two votes rather than one.”
Student member Christian Thomas argued that every board member can face threats of manipulation, and that he feels he is able to “think independently.”
“I think the same pressure that can be put on the student member can be put on every other member,” he said. “Even though we are students, they are parents, and they have the same conflicts of interest when it comes to their students being involved in the school system.”
Also urging the bill’s passage was Hana O’Looney, the 2021-22 Montgomery County school board student member, who is allowed to vote on her board’s budget.
“It extends beyond the dais and to the student population,” O’Looney said, adding that the benefits of having a student who is able to vote on budget are “extraordinary.”
Bill sponsor Del. Eric Ebersole introduced the bill and also signaled his support.
“Being able to vote on policy without being able to vote on the budget to support it is often not voting at all,” Ebersole said. “Students are quite responsible and sometimes work harder than their counterparts because they have biases to overcome.”
Baltimore County House Delegation members, after considerable debate, voted 13-9 to approve the bill at its Feb. 11 meeting, according to previous Avenue reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.