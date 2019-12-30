BEL AIR — A great start to the New Year is a walk in the park. First Day Hikes are held nationwide on the first day of each year as a fun way to promote state parks and healthy living.
Locally, the Maryland State Park Service will offer 40 guided hikes on 33 state lands and parks on Wednesday, Jan. 1, including in Harford County at Rocks State Park, Susquehanna State Park and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Apart from scheduled tours, Harford County Parks & Recreation has nearly 100 county parks and nature trails on 5,000 acres, including the popular Ma & Pa Trail. All are open to visitors from dawn to dusk.
“As an avid runner, I always look forward to my time on Harford County’s beautiful trails,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “These public lands are here for everyone to enjoy, so come out on New Year’s Day and keep coming back all year long.”
Times and locations for First Day Hikes at state parks in Harford County and the rest of Maryland are online at dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/firstdayhikes.aspx.
Harford County park information is online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2514/Parks.
Share your First Day Hike by commenting with a photo or selfie on the Harford County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HarfordCountyMD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.