BEL AIR — Small businesses create jobs and boost local economies. Nov. 30 is the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, a national appeal for holiday shoppers to “shop small” at local businesses.
According to the American Express 2018 Small Business Economic Impact Study, approximately 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business remains in the community, and 50 cents of every dollar creates additional local business activity.
A 2017 study commissioned by the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development found that if every household in Harford County chose to shop small year-round, it would create an estimated 3,438 new jobs, more than $105 million in wages, and more than $23.5 million in state and local revenue to be invested back into the community each year.
“Small business owners support their families, add local jobs and grow our economy,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “They are also among our most generous donors to local nonprofits. The bottom line is shopping small is big for Harford County.”
More information about Small Business Saturday is online at www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/?linknav=us-loy-nav-shopsmallbutton.
