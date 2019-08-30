2019 marks the 53rd annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts, sponsored by the Bel Air Recreation Committee. With 350 artisans and craftspeople, the show is one of the largest one-day events in Harford County.
The Bel Air Festival for the Arts is always held on the third Sunday in September. The 2019 festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
The show includes some of the finest and most unique fine art, photography and handmade crafts on the East Coast. The festival also features continuous live entertainment on the band shell stage, plus performers roving through the crowds.
A wide variety of wonderful foods will be available. Profits from food concession sales go directly to benefit Bel Air Parks and Recreation programs.
Offering a great opportunity for early holiday shopping, as well as food, entertainment and activities for the children, the Bel Air Festival for the Arts is an event the entire family will enjoy.
Free shuttle bus service will provide transportation from the MVA parking lot on Route 24 to the festival site. All-day parking will also be available at the Bel Air parking garage across the street from the festival on Hickory Avenue for a $2 donation to the Bel Air Auxiliary Police.
Admission to the festival is free.
The Bel Air Festival for the Arts will be held in Shamrock Park on Hickory Avenue in Bel Air. It is a rain or shine event.
For more information, visit belairfestival.com.
