BEL AIR – Harford County will offer a series of free classes on mental health and safety this spring for citizens as young as age 12 to prevent tragedies and help others in crisis.
Registration is open for the Harford County Mental Health + Safety community education series of four weekly classes starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Topics will be Stop the Bleed training; C.A.L.M., a new program to help teens cope with stress; suicide prevention (QPR), and conflict resolution. Developed by the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, this biannual program was honored with a 2019 award for innovation from the National Association of Counties.
“We are proud to offer these trainings free of charge to help everyone in our community take care of themselves and each other,” County Executive Glassman said. “We are especially excited to offer the new C.A.L.M. training for high school students to learn practical skills and focus on their mental health.”
Participants are welcome to choose any or all of the following classes being held at the Harford County Government building, 2220 Ady Road, Forest Hill. Age limits are set by instructors based on the format and subject matter presented. All classes will be held from 7 – 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required.
March 18: Stop the Bleed – Ages 12 and up
Before medical professionals arrive, anyone trained in a few simple techniques can stop serious bleeding and save a life. This realistic, hands-on training is provided by the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.
March 25: Creating Awareness and Living with Mindfulness – Grades 9 – 12
Created by the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy, this program helps high school students develop positive coping skills in stressful situations. Mindfulness is an evidence-based practice effective in reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.
April 1: Suicide Prevention (QPR) Training — Ages 16 and up
QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — three steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Instructors will teach participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to use QPR effectively.
April 8: Conflict Resolution Training — Ages 12 and up
Participants will learn how to resolve conflict peacefully and how to use reflective listening skills. When individuals are in conflict, reflective listening can help them hear and understand each other’s feelings and values. Presented by the Harford County Office of Human Relations and Mediation, this interactive workshop will also teach attendees how to brainstorm ideas that can lead to win-win solutions.
Registration is online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/mentalhealth. Registration will remain open until classes are full and waiting lists will be established. For more information, call 410-638-3569.
