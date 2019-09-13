BEL AIR — Harford County will offer a series of free classes on mental health and safety this fall, empowering citizens as young as age 12 to prevent tragedies and help others in crisis.
Registration is now open for the Harford County Mental Health + Safety community education program consisting of four weekly classes starting Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Topics for this series will be Stop the Bleed training, suicide prevention (QPR), conflict resolution and mental health awareness. Developed by the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, this bi-annual program was honored with a 2019 award for innovation from the National Association of Counties.
Participants are welcome to choose any or all of the following classes. Please note the respective locations and the age limits set by instructors, based on the format and subject matter presented. All classes will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required.
Sept. 18: Stop the Bleed, ages 12 and up, Harford County Government Building, 2220 Ady Road, Forest Hill: Before medical professionals arrive, anyone trained in a few simple techniques can stop serious bleeding and save a life. This realistic, hands-on training is provided by the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.
Sept. 25: Suicide Prevention (QPR) Training, ages 16 and up, Harford County Government Building, 2220 Ady Road, Forest Hill: QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — three steps that everyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. The Harford County Department of Community Services will teach participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to use QPR effectively.
Oct. 2: Conflict Resolution Training, ages 12 and up, Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct, 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood: Participants will learn how to resolve conflict peacefully and how to use reflective listening skills. When individuals are in conflict, reflective listening skills can help them to hear and understand each other’s feelings and values. Presented by the Harford County Office of Human Relations and Mediation, this interactive workshop will also teach attendees how to brainstorm ideas that can meet everyone’s needs and lead to win-win solutions.
Oct. 9: Mental Health Awareness Training, ages 16 and up, Harford County Government Building, 2220 Ady Road, Forest Hill: One in four people experience a mental health issue during the course of a year, according to data collected by the World Health Organization. This training from the Harford County Department of Community Services will teach participants how to recognize the signs of mental illness and what they can do to help themselves or someone they know. Trainers will provide accurate information about mental illness, outline the signs and symptoms of various disorders, and discuss community resources.
“I especially encourage Harford County teens and veterans to take these important trainings,” Glassman said. “The information provided can help community members take care of themselves and each other by knowing how to get help and prevent a crisis, or respond with lifesaving skills.”
Registration is available online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/mentalhealth. Registration will remain open until classes are full; waiting lists will be established. For more information, call 410-638-3569.
