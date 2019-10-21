BEL AIR — Tragedies in the news are a powerful reminder that emergencies can happen anywhere at any time. Find out what you need to know to protect yourself and your loved ones in a range of hazardous situations. Registration is now open for Harford County’s free “Prepare Because You Care” emergency preparedness training program developed by the Harford County Department of Emergency Services.
The next four-week session of this program will be on Wednesday evenings from Nov. 6 to Dec. 4. All classes will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Harford County government building at 2220 Ady Road in Forest Hill. Due to the nature of some content, participants younger than 18 are permitted only when attending with a parent or guardian.
Registration is required, as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited.
Participants must attend all four classes, which will cover the following topics:
• Emergency preparedness: What you need to know before, during and after a storm;
• Stop the Bleed/bleeding control;
• CPR/How to use an automated external defibrillator (AED);
• Crime prevention and graduation.
Additional class information and registration is online at https://bit.ly/2oOuf0E.
