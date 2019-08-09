Now in its fifth year, the Humane Society of Harford County’s Putts Fore Paws golf tournament is back. Join HSHC on Thursday, Sept. 5, on the exclusive and gorgeous Bulle Rock Golf Course in Havre de Grace.
The day will include a few friendly challenges for way more than just bragging rights:
Beat the Pro: Try to beat Peter Bollman, PGA member and director of golf at Bulle Rock. The winner gets a $50 voucher to use in the Bulle Rock Pro Shop.
Pebble Beach: Get a hole-in-one and win 4 nights for two at the Lodge at Pebble Beach with rounds of golf at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill & Spanish Bay. Includes airfare.
Air Cannon: Tee off with an air cannon. This hold is elevated for an epic shot you’ll remember forever.
Pot-o-Gold Contest: Hit your tee shot within the circle and be entered for a chance to win the 50/50 pot.
Hole-in-One Contest: Get a hole-in-one and win a set of 8 irons (3-PW) from Callaway Golf.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. A shotgun start at 10 a.m. will kick off what promises to be a great event to raise funds for the care and comfort of almost 3,500 animals each year.
Put a foursome together for a great day. Each golfer’s all-inclusive fee of $175 includes: greens fees, cart fees, bag drop service, practice range usage, roaming hospitality cart, a premium open bar and door prizes.
Other perks include:
• Happy hour with hors d’oeuvres
• Buffet dinner featuring hot roast beef, Italian sausages and grilled chicken breast
• Gift bag for each golfer with an event T-shirt
• Commemorative photo of your foursome
• Plaques to the top three foursomes
• Several exciting raffles
• Hook & ring toss game.
Dinner and awards will begin at 3 p.m.
Tickets for dinner only ($50 per person) include happy hour, dinner and an open bar.
Sponsorships are available. Email jen@harfordshelter.org for information.
Another great way to support the animals is to donate a door prize. Email erin@harfordshelter.org for details.
