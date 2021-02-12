BEL AIR — The next seminar in the Community Conversation Series hosted by the Harford County Commission for Women covers becoming a caregiver.
“Caregiving; Prepare to Care” starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Marsha Goldberger with AARP will lead the seminar in partnership with Harford County Public Library. According to Goldberger, successful caregiving begins with a carefully constructed care plan.
Topics during the virtual meeting will include talking with your loved one, creating a caregiving team, caring for the caregiver and the resources critical to the caregiving process.
To register online and receive the link to this programming go to http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2021/26430/Community-Conversation-Series
