The Harford County Public Schools Parent Academy, in partnership with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, will present Safe Schools Promote Students’ Success from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Harford Technical High School.
This event is the community’s opportunity to learn more about the new Active Assailant Critical Response Training (ACRT) now used in HCPS, as well as other safety topics such as behavioral threat assessments, school reunification plans and the “See something, say something” approach to keeping our children safe.
Attendees will hear directly from Superintendent of Schools Sean Bulson, HCPS Chief of Safety and Security Donoven Brooks, Executive Director of Student Support Services Bernard Hennigan and Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler.
This event is free and open to the public. Online registration is requested but not required: survey.hcps.org/rws5.pl?FORM=ParentAcademyWorkshops. Childcare is available for children ages 4-12; pre-registration is required for this service.
Questions from the community regarding this event or other upcoming Parent Academy events may be emailed to ParentAcademy@hcps.org.
