Discover the new children's sensory room during an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the newly re-opened Abingdon Library.
The children's sensory room is a unique space for children of all abilities to enjoy with their families and caregivers. The room provides stimulation and relaxation through touch, light, sound and an array of multi-sensory experiences.
The Abingdon Library is at 2510 Tollgate Road, Abingdon.
For more information, visit abingdonbranch@hcplonline.org.
