Lindsay Kirtz from Image 360 Harford poses with the huge wall mural she designed on behalf of Aberdeen Fire Department. The wall shows a photographical timeline of the 132-year-old volunteer organization.
Lindsay Kirtz from Image 360 Harford poses with the huge wall mural she designed on behalf of Aberdeen Fire Department. The wall shows a photographical timeline of the 132-year-old volunteer organization.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Official records, photos, newspaper clippings and even carnival posters were used to show the history of Aberdeen Fire Department on the wall mural designed by Lindsay Kritz at Image 360 Harford.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Along with the photo mural Lindsay Kritz from Image 360 Harford designed this mural, which shows the formation of Aberdeen Fire Department 132 years ago.
Image 360 Harford adds murals to Aberdeen Fire Department history
ABERDEEN — Inside the lobby of the new fire department headquarters on North Rogers Road visitors and members alike will enjoy two large murals that have been added to the historic display and produced by Image 360 Harford, a woman-owned company with offices in Aberdeen.
“It’s photographs and memories from the very beginning to current times,” Crites said. “It brings back the history. It’s really cool to look at where we started and where we are now.”
Lindsay Kirtz from Image 360 Harford designed the murals and transferred the design onto adhesive vinyl.
“They were revitalizing the station and wanted something that shows the history,” Kirtz said of the project that took her “a good couple of hours.”
Kirtz used old black and white photos – the earliest that could be found for the 132-year-old volunteer company – photos of ledger entries, newspaper clippings, even an old carnival poster to give visitors a look at how the company has evolved.
Crites pointed to a restored 1872-era piece of equipment that was the first deployed by Aberdeen. In front of the equipment is a photo of today’s members pulling it in the Aberdeen Christmas Parade in recent years to show how it was human–powered.
“It was better than buckets of water,” Crites said.
That $9 million renovation project was celebrated with a dedication in September.
“Everything here is new except the engine bays and they were rehabbed,” he said.
Kirtz was pleased to be part of celebration, adding her talent to the museum displays in the lobby. Each mural is basically a set of large bumper stickers that had to be lined up on the walls. While she had another Image 360 employee hang the timeline mural, Kirtz took on the smaller mural portraying a typewritten documentation of the formation of the fire company. She said that mural was printed so the pieces went up horizontally and it was easier to match.
The other challenge was keeping the photos – especially the older photos – in good resolution, as each was enlarged to match the scale of the mural.
“From a design standpoint it took a good couple of hours,” Kirtz said.
“This wall is much more than I envisioned,” Crites said, studying it again. “It looks absolutely amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.