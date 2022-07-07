BEL AIR — The Harford County Correctional Association has given its endorsement to Michelle Karczeski, a candidate for Clerk of the Court on the July 19 Republican primary ballot.
Karczeski is on the ballot along with John G. Cree Jr. and Chad R. Shrodes, a member of the Harford County Council. James Reilly, current Clerk of the Circuit Court, is not seeking re-election. The winner of the GOP primary would face Barbara Osborn Kreamer, a former Harford County Councilwoman and a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates.
HCCA, representing more than 100 correctional deputies in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, counts Karczeski among the local candidates “who have demonstrated their commitment to supporting public safety and keeping Harford County a safe place to live and work.”
Also endorsing her candidacy is Bel Air attorney Augustus F. Brown, calling her “knowledgeable, efficient and experienced in the judicial system.”
“She is very organized and is an excellent communicator. She understands the challenges that not only she faces but that co-workers and colleagues also face. She looks for successful results and creates a positive environment in doing so. I have no doubt that she will apply these skills as Clerk of the Circuit Court for Harford County,” Brown said.
