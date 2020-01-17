MONKTON — On Feb. 15 & 16, Ladew Gardens will present its annual Maple Magic, now in its 15th year.
Guests of all ages are invited to experience the process of making real maple syrup. An indoor presentation is followed by a nature hike to identify maple trees and a demonstration of tapping maple trees, as well as the collection of sap which is boiled down into delicious, amber syrup. Participants end the day with tasty treats of Ladew syrup, maple candy and a pancake snack.
There are two programs each day: noon and 2 p.m.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (62+) and students, $6 for children ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under.
Space is limited. Advance registration is recommended as Maple Magic sells out each year. Register online at www.LadewGardens.com or call 410-557-9570 ext. 223.
Ladew Topiary Gardens is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “to maintain and promote the Gardens, House and facilities in keeping with the creative spirit of Harvey S. Ladew for the public benefit and for educational, scientific and cultural pursuits.” Both the house and gardens are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Ladew has been named “One of the Top 5 Gardens in North America," was deemed “the most outstanding topiary garden in America” by the Garden Club of America, and was featured as one of “10 incredible topiary gardens around the world” by Architectural Digest.
Ladew is located on Jarrettsville Pike, 14 miles north of the Baltimore Beltway (I-695), off exit 27B (Dulaney Valley Road North).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.