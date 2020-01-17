Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.