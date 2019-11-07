BEL AIR — A walking bridge on the Ma & Pa Trail will be closing for repairs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, and Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The bridge is located 0.6 miles from the Williams Street trailhead in Bel Air. During the closure, trail users can still access the trail at the Liriodendron lower parking lot.
Harford County Parks & Recreation is closing the bridge to replace deteriorated floorboards.
Temporary signage will be in place on days when work is occurring. An update will be posted on the Harford County Government Facebook page once the work is complete.
