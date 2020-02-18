BEL AIR — American Design and Build (ABD) and American Sentry Solar (ASS), Maryland’s most trusted and referred exterior home remodeling and residential solar company, today announced it is expanding with a new, fully-renovated marketing center.
Located next to its corporate headquarters and showroom in Bel Air, the 5,200-square-foot facility features more desk space, a conference room and break room with a variety of games for employees to encourage collaboration and a team environment. With the addition of the marketing center, the company expects to bring nearly 50 new jobs to the area by April.
“We were fortunate to find a space that not only fit our teams’ needs perfectly, but that’s also located right next to our headquarters to minimize the potential impact a relocation could have on our business and clients,” said Shana Koslowsky, vice president of marketing at ADB and ASS.
“The new office will allow us to enhance operations and continue to grow and keep pace with our clients’ needs while creating a fun and professional environment for employees. We look forward to bringing even more value and exceptional customer service to those who put their trust in us and announcing many more exciting things over the next year.”
ADB and ASS unveiled the new office space during a private ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday to showcase the building and recognize employees for all their hard work.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman was among the several people who commemorated the organization on its success.
“Harford County is home to many outstanding businesses, and over the years, I have watched American Design and Build and American Sentry Solar evolve into one of the most reputable and well-respected household names in the area,” said Glassman.
“This expansion is a testament to the company’s dedication and quality of service, and I'm extremely honored to be a part of this exciting time in its long-standing history.”
For over 27 years, ADB and ASS has served more than 15,000 customers throughout Maryland, Delaware and southern Pennsylvania. Specializing in all aspects of exterior remodeling including roofing, siding, windows, doors and solar power systems, the company is known for its unsurpassed quality of products, workmanship and customer service.
The marketing center opening comes on the heels of the company’s announcement in November to pilot the Recovery Ready Workplace program in partnership with Ashley Addiction Treatment of Havre de Grace and Maryland Addiction Recovery Center of Towson. The program aims to reduce the stigma associated with addiction and mental health disorders by educating and helping employees and others who are struggling to find their own personal recovery solution.
The new marketing center can be found at 227 Gateway Drive. To learn more about ADB and ASS and current career opportunities, please visit www.adbuild.com or www.americansentrysolar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.