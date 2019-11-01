A variety of unique live auction packages will be presented at the 15th Annual Gala — Zilla: An Evening in the Stacks — on Saturday, Nov. 2, to benefit Harford County Public Library.
Gone Fishin’
Enjoy an all-day off-shore fishing excursion on the Boss Hogg, a 61-foot Custom Carolina Blackwell, out of West Ocean City. The package* includes a 12- to 14-hour fishing trip for six guests, boat, bait, tackle, mate tips, and Pure Lure RFG fishing apparel.
*Must be used in Summer 2020 (date to be mutually agreed upon and no tournaments)
Value: $4,000
Contributed by Howard Berger and Pure Lure RFG
2020 Baseball Hall of Fame Weekend with Derek Jeter
You and three guests will spend a weekend with Derek Jeter and the other 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees in Cooperstown, New York. Package includes four exclusive members-only tickets to the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Sustaining Membership to the National Baseball Hall of Fame which includes unlimited visits to the Hall of Fame for you and three guests for one year, Hall of Fame yearbook, Hall of Fame almanac, membership card, and a Hall of Fame commemorative lapel pin. In addition, you will enjoy a $100 gift card to the Hall of Fame gift shop and a three-night stay in a double queen suite at the Country Inn & Suites by Carlson.
Value: Priceless
Contributed by Freedom Federal Credit Union and Lance Hersh
Cullen’ary Experience with Paul Cullen
Four-course Italian-inspired dinner for eight in your home, paired with the regionally specific Italian wines from former Bad Company bassist, personal chef and sommelier Paul Cullen. The evening will culminate with an intimate concert by Paul.
Value: Priceless
Contributed by Paul Cullen
Hostess with the Mostest
Take on Thanksgiving like a boss with the easiest holiday dinner you’ve ever hosted. Package includes a prepared Thanksgiving dinner for 20 people, desserts, one case of premium wine, seasonal floral centerpiece, three table linens, 20 linen napkins, three six-foot tables, 20 chairs, up to 1,200 square feet of house cleaning on Monday, Nov. 25, and a day spa package. Package must be redeemed by Thanksgiving 2019.
Value: $1,200
Contributed by Jim’s Bottleworks, Jordan Thomas Salon, Kat’s Kleaning Krew, Klein’s Shoprite, Party Party Event Rentals and Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts
Farm to Freezer
Fresh meats and ice cream from local Harford County farmers straight to your freezer. Package includes a free-standing Frigidaire chest freezer (7 cu. ft. with removable storage basket, adjustable temperature control, defrost water drain and power-on indicator light); two quarts of Broom’s Bloom ice cream each month for a year; Emmy Dallam’s free-range turkey; Crooked Creek Farms $150 gift card; Granova Poultry $150 gift card; and Hickory Chance Farms beef $350 gift card.
Value: $1,200
Contributed by Broom’s Bloom Dairy Farm, Crooked Creek Farms, Granova Poultry, Hickory Chance Farms, and Jarvis Appliances
The Road to Fame
Ever wondered what you had to do to have a street named after you? This is your chance. Have a street in the town of Bel Air named after you or a loved one for one year. Become famous without doing a thing. “Your Street” runs between Town Hall and the Bel Air Library. Package must be redeemed in 2020.
Value: Priceless
Contributed by the Town of Bel Air
Dinner in the Wine Room at Water’s Edge Events Center
Fine dining at its best: Enjoy a professionally crafted menu, paired with award-winning wines for 10 in the Water’s Edge Events Center Private Wine Room. Package must be redeemed in 2019/2020.
Value: $1,750
Contributed by Water’s Edge Events Center
The following packages will be available at the silent auction until 8 p.m. and will then be moved to the live auction unless the guaranteed winning bid (GWB) has been placed.
Orioles Opening Day
O’yeah this package is for the Birds. Package includes four Orioles Opening Day premium seat tickets, an autographed Cal Ripken Jr. baseball jersey, gift cards to Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Pickles Pub, and an overnight stay at the Hotel Indigo Baltimore. Package must be redeemed in 2020.
Value: $900; GWB: $2,500
Contributed by the Hotel Indigo Baltimore, Lance Hersh and the Ripken Foundation
A “Tree”mendous Birthday Party*
Host a child’s birthday party in the children’s department at the Bel Air Library. Package includes a personalized story time, sing-a-long performance, and a birthday cake. Guests will enjoy two hours of learning through fun and play activities. Package must be redeemed in 2020.
*Sunday parties are only available from October to April and parties take place before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on the weekends.
Value: Priceless; GWB: $1,500
Contributed by HCPL and HCPL Foundation
A Year of Celebrations
Mark your calendar for some of the finest celebrations in Harford County in 2020: 9th Annual Snow Ball, 18th Annual Dream Builders Ball, 16th Annual After d’Arc Gala, 13th Annual Red Pump Ball, 11th Annual Balloon Glow Gala, 16th Annual HCPL Gala, Boots & Bowties, 2020 Dancing for the Arts Gala.
Value: $8,000; GWB: $5,000
Contributed by The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, Habitat for Humanity, Harford Family House, HCPL Foundation, MD Center for the Arts, SARC, Southern Rotary, and Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation
The gala will be held at the Abingdon Library.
The Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of the Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services. For inquiries, please contact Jenny Dombeck, foundation director.
