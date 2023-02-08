CECILTON — Hunter Hepbron has been an avid outdoorsman for as long as he can remember.
Asked when he started hunting and fishing, Hunter paused to think about his answer and then his father, Kevin Hepbron, interjected with a chuckle “How old are you when you wear diapers? I used to put him in a car seat and take him up into the deer stand with me when he was a baby.”
So Hunter, 23, of Chesapeake City, came by his love of hunting, fishing and spending time in the great outdoors honestly. Hunter, by the way, knows that he is aptly named. “They were going to name me Remington and then it was going to be Gunner. Then they settled on Hunter,” he outlined.
About three years ago, Hunter, who is a 2017 Bohemia Manor High School graduate, decided to blend a new hobby into his hunting and fishing outings and started taking photographs of his surroundings as he moved through or sat still in nature.
“I just wanted to capture the moment, so I could look back on it,” Hunter explained.
Hunter is not formally trained. He bought a Canon EOS 2000D camera, studied the accompanying manual to educate himself on aperture settings, F-stops and such and then continued to learn by trial and error as he took pictures of what he saw out in nature. He has taken many candid photos of his good friend and frequent hunting and fishing buddy, Sam Diebold, 20, of Bay View, and Sam’s hunting dog.
“All of my dog photos are of Abby,” Hunter noted, referring to Sam’s black Labrador Retriever.
Hunter’s photos grew significantly in technical and artistic merit. Hunter has amassed an impressive body of work. Many of Hunter’s photos, which are printed on canvas, were on display at the Cecilton Community Center on Thursday night, when the town held its 2nd Annual Life on the Chesapeake Exhibit, which was funded by the town’s Winter Lights-Cecil Nights grant through the Upper Shore Regional Council.
Hunter was one of six artists from Cecil County and the surrounding area who were featured during the show. The artists manned long tables — on which their photos, carved wooden decoys and other forms of rustic art were on display — and they chatted with the attendees who had flocked to the two-hour-long event, which started at 6:30 p.m.
“Last year, we had a little over 200 people come out. Tonight, I had people waiting outside before 6:30. I didn’t even attempt to count how many people came here tonight, but I am sure it is well over 200, much more than last year. And it has attracted a diverse group of people of all ages,” said Cecilton Town Administrator Mary Cooper.
The room was packed with attendees who seemed in good spirits as they moved from display table to display table while enjoying food and drinks catered by Food By Friends, a Warwick-based catering business owned and operated by Mary Walmsley. Some of the menu selections fit in perfectly with the event’s theme, including Walmsley’s Chicken Chesapeake, snickerdoodle cookies topped with Old Bay seasoning and others with icing in the shape of a crab.
Cooper marveled over how the art exhibit was a celebration of country living.
“This is a wonderful depiction of how we live in the southern end of Cecil County and the surrounding rural areas,” Cooper remarked.
