The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, a co-funded, public/private partnership offering behavioral, mental health and addiction services, is now open 24/7.
Located at 802 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air, The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center offers a 24/7 alternative to emergency department treatment for adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Its broad array of services, available in one non-hospital location, serves individuals with mental health and/or substance use needs in a more comfortable, efficient setting, appropriate to their needs.
Services include a 24/7 hotline and mobile crisis team, a 24/7 behavioral health walk-in urgent care clinic and residential crisis services for adults in addition to one-to-one personalized care, individualized treatment plans, peer coaches and assistance with coordinating ongoing treatment.
UM UCH also provides outpatient psychotherapy and medication management services for mental health issues.
The crisis center hotline, staffed 24 hours, is 800-NEXT-STEP (800-639-8783 or 410-874-0711 outside Maryland).
The crisis center is managed by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in partnership with Harford County Government, Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil, Harford County Health Department, Office on Mental Health/Core Service Agency of Harford County Inc. and the Affiliated Santé Group.
For more information, visit harfordcrisiscenter.org.
About University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health includes the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center on its Bel Air campus. Most recently, it opened The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center in Bel Air offering services for behavioral health. The Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill is an assisted living facility that specializes in hospice. The University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital has been operating in the community for more than a century and is located in Havre de Grace.
The leading health care system and largest private employer in Harford County, UM Upper Chesapeake Health offers a broad range of health care services, specialty care, technology and facilities to the residents of northeastern Maryland. Visit www.umuch.org for more information.
