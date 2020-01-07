Technical and Management Resources Inc. (TMR) is hosting a free IT Job Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 10, at Susquehanna Workforce Center — Swan Creek. All are welcome to apply.
The positions they are hiring for include:
• Senior Application Developer
• Technical Editor – Journeyman
• Information Assurance/Security Specialist – Master
• Information Assurance/Security Specialist – Senior
• Help Desk Specialist – Journeyman
• Project Manager
• Help Desk Specialist – Entry
• Network Specialist – Journeyman
TMR will assist with Security+ certification and sponsor interim secret clearance.
On the spot, one-on-one interviews with senior recruiters will be held. Registration is required on eventbrite.com in order to reserve a time with a senior recruiter. Bring a copy of your resume.
Susquehanna Workforce Center — Swan Creek is located at 2021-D Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.